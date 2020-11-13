Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Continental Ag, Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies), Saint-Gobain SA, Omnovo Solutions Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elastomer Coated Fabrics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastomer Coated Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Research Report: Continental Ag, Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies), Saint-Gobain SA, Omnovo Solutions Inc., Takata Corporation, Seaman Corporation, Serge Ferrari Group, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling International Inc., SRF Limited, Trelleborg AB, Anhui Anli Material Technology., Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology, Daewoo Smtc, Colmant Coated Fabrics, Chemprene Inc.

Types: Silicone Coated Fabrics

TPU Coated Fabrics

TPO Coated Fabrics

Rubber Coated Fabrics



Applications: Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others



The Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastomer Coated Fabrics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastomer Coated Fabrics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Elastomer Coated Fabrics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silicone Coated Fabrics

1.4.3 TPU Coated Fabrics

1.4.4 TPO Coated Fabrics

1.4.5 Rubber Coated Fabrics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Protective Clothing

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

1.5.6 Furniture & Seating

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elastomer Coated Fabrics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics by Country

6.1.1 North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Elastomer Coated Fabrics by Country

7.1.1 Europe Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Elastomer Coated Fabrics by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Elastomer Coated Fabrics by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Continental Ag

11.1.1 Continental Ag Corporation Information

11.1.2 Continental Ag Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Continental Ag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Continental Ag Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.1.5 Continental Ag Related Developments

11.2 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies)

11.2.1 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.2.5 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) Related Developments

11.3 Saint-Gobain SA

11.3.1 Saint-Gobain SA Corporation Information

11.3.2 Saint-Gobain SA Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Saint-Gobain SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Saint-Gobain SA Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.3.5 Saint-Gobain SA Related Developments

11.4 Omnovo Solutions Inc.

11.4.1 Omnovo Solutions Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Omnovo Solutions Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Omnovo Solutions Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Omnovo Solutions Inc. Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.4.5 Omnovo Solutions Inc. Related Developments

11.5 Takata Corporation

11.5.1 Takata Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Takata Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Takata Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Takata Corporation Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.5.5 Takata Corporation Related Developments

11.6 Seaman Corporation

11.6.1 Seaman Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Seaman Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Seaman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Seaman Corporation Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.6.5 Seaman Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Serge Ferrari Group

11.7.1 Serge Ferrari Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Serge Ferrari Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Serge Ferrari Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Serge Ferrari Group Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.7.5 Serge Ferrari Group Related Developments

11.8 Sioen Industries NV

11.8.1 Sioen Industries NV Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sioen Industries NV Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sioen Industries NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sioen Industries NV Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.8.5 Sioen Industries NV Related Developments

11.9 Spradling International Inc.

11.9.1 Spradling International Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Spradling International Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Spradling International Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Spradling International Inc. Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.9.5 Spradling International Inc. Related Developments

11.10 SRF Limited

11.10.1 SRF Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 SRF Limited Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 SRF Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SRF Limited Elastomer Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.10.5 SRF Limited Related Developments

11.12 Anhui Anli Material Technology.

11.12.1 Anhui Anli Material Technology. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Anhui Anli Material Technology. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Anhui Anli Material Technology. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Anhui Anli Material Technology. Products Offered

11.12.5 Anhui Anli Material Technology. Related Developments

11.13 Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology

11.13.1 Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Corporation Information

11.13.2 Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Products Offered

11.13.5 Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Related Developments

11.14 Daewoo Smtc

11.14.1 Daewoo Smtc Corporation Information

11.14.2 Daewoo Smtc Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Daewoo Smtc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Daewoo Smtc Products Offered

11.14.5 Daewoo Smtc Related Developments

11.15 Colmant Coated Fabrics

11.15.1 Colmant Coated Fabrics Corporation Information

11.15.2 Colmant Coated Fabrics Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Colmant Coated Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Colmant Coated Fabrics Products Offered

11.15.5 Colmant Coated Fabrics Related Developments

11.16 Chemprene Inc.

11.16.1 Chemprene Inc. Corporation Information

11.16.2 Chemprene Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Chemprene Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Chemprene Inc. Products Offered

11.16.5 Chemprene Inc. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Elastomer Coated Fabrics Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elastomer Coated Fabrics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

