Duplex Stainless Steel Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Outokumpu OYJ, Tata Steel, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Duplex Stainless Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Duplex Stainless Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Research Report: Outokumpu OYJ, Tata Steel, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation, Sandvik Materials Technology AB, Posco Group, Acerinox S.A., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd., AK Steel Holding Corporation, Thyssenkrupp Ag, Voestalpine Ag, Carpenter Technology Corporation

Types: Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex



Applications: Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others



The Duplex Stainless Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Duplex Stainless Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Duplex Stainless Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Duplex Stainless Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lean Duplex

1.4.3 Duplex

1.4.4 Super Duplex

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.5.3 Desalination Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Pulp & Paper Industry

1.5.6 Construction Industry

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Duplex Stainless Steel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel by Country

6.1.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Outokumpu OYJ

11.1.1 Outokumpu OYJ Corporation Information

11.1.2 Outokumpu OYJ Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Outokumpu OYJ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Outokumpu OYJ Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.1.5 Outokumpu OYJ Related Developments

11.2 Tata Steel

11.2.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Tata Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Tata Steel Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.2.5 Tata Steel Related Developments

11.3 Arcelormittal S.A.

11.3.1 Arcelormittal S.A. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Arcelormittal S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Arcelormittal S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Arcelormittal S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.3.5 Arcelormittal S.A. Related Developments

11.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

11.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.4.5 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Related Developments

11.5 Sandvik Materials Technology AB

11.5.1 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.5.5 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Related Developments

11.6 Posco Group

11.6.1 Posco Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Posco Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Posco Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Posco Group Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.6.5 Posco Group Related Developments

11.7 Acerinox S.A.

11.7.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Acerinox S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Acerinox S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Acerinox S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.7.5 Acerinox S.A. Related Developments

11.8 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

11.8.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Corporation Information

11.8.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.8.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Related Developments

11.9 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

11.9.1 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.9.5 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Related Developments

11.10 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

11.10.1 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

11.10.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.12 AK Steel Holding Corporation

11.12.1 AK Steel Holding Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 AK Steel Holding Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 AK Steel Holding Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 AK Steel Holding Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 AK Steel Holding Corporation Related Developments

11.13 Thyssenkrupp Ag

11.13.1 Thyssenkrupp Ag Corporation Information

11.13.2 Thyssenkrupp Ag Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Thyssenkrupp Ag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Thyssenkrupp Ag Products Offered

11.13.5 Thyssenkrupp Ag Related Developments

11.14 Voestalpine Ag

11.14.1 Voestalpine Ag Corporation Information

11.14.2 Voestalpine Ag Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Voestalpine Ag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Voestalpine Ag Products Offered

11.14.5 Voestalpine Ag Related Developments

11.15 Carpenter Technology Corporation

11.15.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Corporation Information

11.15.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Products Offered

11.15.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Duplex Stainless Steel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

