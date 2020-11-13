Decorative Concrete Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | BASF SE, PPG Industries, 3M Company, Du Pont

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Decorative Concrete market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Decorative Concrete market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Decorative Concrete report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decorative Concrete report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decorative Concrete market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decorative Concrete market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decorative Concrete market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decorative Concrete market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decorative Concrete market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Decorative Concrete Market Research Report: BASF SE, PPG Industries, 3M Company, Du Pont, RPM International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Boral Limited, Cemex, S.A.B De C.V., Sika AG, Ultratech Cement Limited, Arkema SA

Types: Stamped concrete

Stained concrete

Concrete overlays

Colored concrete

Polished concrete

Epoxy coating

Others (concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)



Applications: Residential

Non-residential



The Decorative Concrete Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decorative Concrete market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decorative Concrete market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Decorative Concrete market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Decorative Concrete industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Decorative Concrete market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Decorative Concrete market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Decorative Concrete market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Decorative Concrete Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Decorative Concrete Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stamped concrete

1.4.3 Stained concrete

1.4.4 Concrete overlays

1.4.5 Colored concrete

1.4.6 Polished concrete

1.4.7 Epoxy coating

1.4.8 Others (concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Decorative Concrete Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Decorative Concrete, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Decorative Concrete Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Decorative Concrete Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Decorative Concrete Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Decorative Concrete Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Decorative Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Decorative Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Decorative Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Decorative Concrete Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Decorative Concrete Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Decorative Concrete Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Decorative Concrete Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Decorative Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Decorative Concrete Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Decorative Concrete Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Decorative Concrete Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Decorative Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Decorative Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Decorative Concrete Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Decorative Concrete Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Decorative Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Decorative Concrete by Country

6.1.1 North America Decorative Concrete Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Decorative Concrete Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Decorative Concrete by Country

7.1.1 Europe Decorative Concrete Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Decorative Concrete Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Decorative Concrete by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Decorative Concrete Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Decorative Concrete Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Decorative Concrete by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Decorative Concrete Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Decorative Concrete Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF SE Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.2 PPG Industries

11.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PPG Industries Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.2.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.3 3M Company

11.3.1 3M Company Corporation Information

11.3.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 3M Company Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.3.5 3M Company Related Developments

11.4 Du Pont

11.4.1 Du Pont Corporation Information

11.4.2 Du Pont Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Du Pont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Du Pont Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.4.5 Du Pont Related Developments

11.5 RPM International Inc.

11.5.1 RPM International Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 RPM International Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 RPM International Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 RPM International Inc. Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.5.5 RPM International Inc. Related Developments

11.6 Huntsman International LLC

11.6.1 Huntsman International LLC Corporation Information

11.6.2 Huntsman International LLC Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Huntsman International LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Huntsman International LLC Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.6.5 Huntsman International LLC Related Developments

11.7 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.7.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

11.7.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.7.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments

11.8 Boral Limited

11.8.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

11.8.2 Boral Limited Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Boral Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Boral Limited Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.8.5 Boral Limited Related Developments

11.9 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V.

11.9.1 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.9.5 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Related Developments

11.10 Sika AG

11.10.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sika AG Decorative Concrete Products Offered

11.10.5 Sika AG Related Developments

11.12 Arkema SA

11.12.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

11.12.2 Arkema SA Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Arkema SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Arkema SA Products Offered

11.12.5 Arkema SA Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Decorative Concrete Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Decorative Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Decorative Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Decorative Concrete Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Decorative Concrete Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”