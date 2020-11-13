Coating Additives Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | AkzoNobel, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Coating Additives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coating Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coating Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coating Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coating Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coating Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coating Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coating Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coating Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Coating Additives Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BYK-Chemie GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company

Types: Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines)



Applications: Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others (marine, aviation, paper and so on)



The Coating Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coating Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coating Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coating Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coating Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coating Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coating Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coating Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coating Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Coating Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylics

1.4.3 Fluoropolymers

1.4.4 Urethanes

1.4.5 Metallic Additive

1.4.6 Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Architectural

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Wood & Furniture

1.5.6 Others (marine, aviation, paper and so on)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Coating Additives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Coating Additives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Coating Additives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Coating Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Coating Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Coating Additives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Coating Additives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Coating Additives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Coating Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Coating Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Coating Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Coating Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coating Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coating Additives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Coating Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Coating Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Coating Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Coating Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Coating Additives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coating Additives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Coating Additives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Coating Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Coating Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Coating Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Coating Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Coating Additives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Coating Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Coating Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coating Additives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coating Additives by Country

6.1.1 North America Coating Additives Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Coating Additives Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coating Additives by Country

7.1.1 Europe Coating Additives Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Coating Additives Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coating Additives by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Coating Additives Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Coating Additives Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coating Additives by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Coating Additives Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Coating Additives Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Additives by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Additives Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Additives Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AkzoNobel

11.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AkzoNobel Coating Additives Products Offered

11.1.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.2 Arkema SA

11.2.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Arkema SA Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Arkema SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Arkema SA Coating Additives Products Offered

11.2.5 Arkema SA Related Developments

11.3 Ashland Inc.

11.3.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ashland Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Ashland Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ashland Inc. Coating Additives Products Offered

11.3.5 Ashland Inc. Related Developments

11.4 BASF SE

11.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF SE Coating Additives Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.5 BYK-Chemie GmbH

11.5.1 BYK-Chemie GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 BYK-Chemie GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 BYK-Chemie GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BYK-Chemie GmbH Coating Additives Products Offered

11.5.5 BYK-Chemie GmbH Related Developments

11.6 The DOW Chemical Company

11.6.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Additives Products Offered

11.6.5 The DOW Chemical Company Related Developments

11.7 Elementis PLC

11.7.1 Elementis PLC Corporation Information

11.7.2 Elementis PLC Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Elementis PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Elementis PLC Coating Additives Products Offered

11.7.5 Elementis PLC Related Developments

11.8 Evonik Industries AG

11.8.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

11.8.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Evonik Industries AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Evonik Industries AG Coating Additives Products Offered

11.8.5 Evonik Industries AG Related Developments

11.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

11.9.1 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Coating Additives Products Offered

11.9.5 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Related Developments

11.10 Eastman Chemical Company

11.10.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.10.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Eastman Chemical Company Coating Additives Products Offered

11.10.5 Eastman Chemical Company Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Coating Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Coating Additives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Coating Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Coating Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Coating Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Coating Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Coating Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Coating Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Coating Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Coating Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Coating Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Coating Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Coating Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Coating Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Coating Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Coating Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Coating Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Coating Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coating Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Coating Additives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”