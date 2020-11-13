Chlor-Alkali Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Olin Corporation, Solvay, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Chlor-Alkali market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chlor-Alkali market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chlor-Alkali report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chlor-Alkali report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chlor-Alkali market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chlor-Alkali market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chlor-Alkali market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chlor-Alkali market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chlor-Alkali market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Chlor-Alkali Market Research Report: Olin Corporation, Solvay, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Westlake Chemical, AkzoNobel, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Tronox

Types: Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Other



Applications: Textiles

Glass

Soaps & detergents

Metallurgy

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

Other applications



The Chlor-Alkali Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chlor-Alkali market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chlor-Alkali market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chlor-Alkali market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chlor-Alkali industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chlor-Alkali market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chlor-Alkali market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chlor-Alkali market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chlor-Alkali Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Chlor-Alkali Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chlorine

1.4.3 Caustic soda

1.4.4 Soda ash

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Textiles

1.5.3 Glass

1.5.4 Soaps & detergents

1.5.5 Metallurgy

1.5.6 Water treatment

1.5.7 Pulp & paper

1.5.8 Other applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Chlor-Alkali, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Chlor-Alkali Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Chlor-Alkali Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Chlor-Alkali Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Chlor-Alkali Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Chlor-Alkali Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chlor-Alkali Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Chlor-Alkali Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Chlor-Alkali Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Chlor-Alkali Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Chlor-Alkali Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Chlor-Alkali Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Chlor-Alkali Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Chlor-Alkali Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Chlor-Alkali Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Chlor-Alkali Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Chlor-Alkali by Country

6.1.1 North America Chlor-Alkali Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Chlor-Alkali by Country

7.1.1 Europe Chlor-Alkali Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Chlor-Alkali by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Chlor-Alkali Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Olin Corporation

11.1.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Olin Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Olin Corporation Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.1.5 Olin Corporation Related Developments

11.2 Solvay

11.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.2.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Solvay Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.2.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.3 Tata Chemicals Limited

11.3.1 Tata Chemicals Limited Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tata Chemicals Limited Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Tata Chemicals Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.3.5 Tata Chemicals Limited Related Developments

11.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

11.4.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.4.5 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Related Developments

11.5 Westlake Chemical

11.5.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Westlake Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Westlake Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Westlake Chemical Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.5.5 Westlake Chemical Related Developments

11.6 AkzoNobel

11.6.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.6.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 AkzoNobel Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.6.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.7 Formosa Plastic Corporation

11.7.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Formosa Plastic Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Formosa Plastic Corporation Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.7.5 Formosa Plastic Corporation Related Developments

11.8 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

11.8.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.8.5 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Related Developments

11.9 Tosoh Corporation

11.9.1 Tosoh Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tosoh Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Tosoh Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Tosoh Corporation Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.9.5 Tosoh Corporation Related Developments

11.10 Nirma Limited

11.10.1 Nirma Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nirma Limited Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Nirma Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nirma Limited Chlor-Alkali Products Offered

11.10.5 Nirma Limited Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Chlor-Alkali Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Chlor-Alkali Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Chlor-Alkali Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Chlor-Alkali Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Chlor-Alkali Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Chlor-Alkali Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

