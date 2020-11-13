Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026 | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks

1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.4 Starch Blends

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

1.3.3 Convenient for Shopping

1.3.4 Garbage Containing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Business

6.1 BioBag

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BioBag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BioBag Products Offered

6.1.5 BioBag Recent Development

6.2 Novolex

6.2.1 Novolex Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Novolex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Novolex Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Novolex Products Offered

6.2.5 Novolex Recent Development

6.3 EnviGreen

6.3.1 EnviGreen Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 EnviGreen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 EnviGreen Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 EnviGreen Products Offered

6.3.5 EnviGreen Recent Development

6.4 BASF

6.4.1 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BASF Products Offered

6.4.5 BASF Recent Development

6.5 Plastiroll

6.5.1 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Plastiroll Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Plastiroll Products Offered

6.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Development

6.6 Sahachit

6.6.1 Sahachit Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Sahachit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sahachit Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sahachit Products Offered

6.6.5 Sahachit Recent Development

6.7 Xtex Polythene

6.6.1 Xtex Polythene Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Xtex Polythene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Xtex Polythene Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Xtex Polythene Products Offered

6.7.5 Xtex Polythene Recent Development

6.8 RKW Group

6.8.1 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 RKW Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 RKW Group Products Offered

6.8.5 RKW Group Recent Development

6.9 Abbey Polythene

6.9.1 Abbey Polythene Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Abbey Polythene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Abbey Polythene Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Abbey Polythene Products Offered

6.9.5 Abbey Polythene Recent Development

6.10 Sarah Bio Plast

6.10.1 Sarah Bio Plast Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Sarah Bio Plast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Sarah Bio Plast Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Sarah Bio Plast Products Offered

6.10.5 Sarah Bio Plast Recent Development

6.11 Bulldog Bag

6.11.1 Bulldog Bag Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Bulldog Bag Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Bulldog Bag Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Bulldog Bag Products Offered

6.11.5 Bulldog Bag Recent Development

6.12 Symphony Polymers

6.12.1 Symphony Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Symphony Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Symphony Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Symphony Polymers Products Offered

6.12.5 Symphony Polymers Recent Development

6.13 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

6.13.1 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Products Offered

6.13.5 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Recent Development

6.14 JUNER Plastic packaging

6.14.1 JUNER Plastic packaging Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 JUNER Plastic packaging Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 JUNER Plastic packaging Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 JUNER Plastic packaging Products Offered

6.14.5 JUNER Plastic packaging Recent Development

7 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks

7.4 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Distributors List

8.3 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

