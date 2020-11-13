Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2026 | Medtronic, Inc., Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG
The report titled Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Peripheral Vascular Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Vascular Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Inc., Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG, Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited, Terumo Corporation, ENDOLOGIX, Inc., William Cook Europe ApS, Bolton Medical, Inc., Jotec GmbH, ClearStream Technologies Ltd., Aesculap AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, curative medical devices gmbh, Lepu, Microport, Bioteq
Market Segmentation by Product: Peripheral vascular stents
PTA balloon catheter
Embolic protection device
Aortic stent graft
Surgical artificial transplant
Market Segmentation by Application: The treatment of peripheral blood vessels damaged
The treatment of peripheral blood vessels blockage
The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peripheral Vascular Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview
1.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Product Scope
1.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Peripheral vascular stents
1.2.3 PTA balloon catheter
1.2.4 Embolic protection device
1.2.5 Aortic stent graft
1.2.6 Surgical artificial transplant
1.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 The treatment of peripheral blood vessels damaged
1.3.3 The treatment of peripheral blood vessels blockage
1.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Peripheral Vascular Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Peripheral Vascular Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Peripheral Vascular Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Peripheral Vascular Devices as of 2019)
3.4 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Peripheral Vascular Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Peripheral Vascular Devices Business
12.1 Medtronic, Inc.
12.1.1 Medtronic, Inc. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Medtronic, Inc. Business Overview
12.1.3 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Medtronic, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.1.5 Medtronic, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG
12.2.1 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Corporation Information
12.2.2 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Business Overview
12.2.3 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.2.5 Angiomed GmbH ＆Co. Medizintechnik KG Recent Development
12.3 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited
12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Corporation Information
12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Business Overview
12.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Vascular Enterprises Limited Recent Development
12.4 Terumo Corporation
12.4.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Terumo Corporation Business Overview
12.4.3 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Terumo Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.4.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development
12.5 ENDOLOGIX, Inc.
12.5.1 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Corporation Information
12.5.2 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Business Overview
12.5.3 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.5.5 ENDOLOGIX, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 William Cook Europe ApS
12.6.1 William Cook Europe ApS Corporation Information
12.6.2 William Cook Europe ApS Business Overview
12.6.3 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 William Cook Europe ApS Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.6.5 William Cook Europe ApS Recent Development
12.7 Bolton Medical, Inc.
12.7.1 Bolton Medical, Inc. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bolton Medical, Inc. Business Overview
12.7.3 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Bolton Medical, Inc. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.7.5 Bolton Medical, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Jotec GmbH
12.8.1 Jotec GmbH Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jotec GmbH Business Overview
12.8.3 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Jotec GmbH Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.8.5 Jotec GmbH Recent Development
12.9 ClearStream Technologies Ltd.
12.9.1 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Corporation Information
12.9.2 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Business Overview
12.9.3 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.9.5 ClearStream Technologies Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Aesculap AG
12.10.1 Aesculap AG Corporation Information
12.10.2 Aesculap AG Business Overview
12.10.3 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Aesculap AG Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.10.5 Aesculap AG Recent Development
12.11 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Business Overview
12.11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.11.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development
12.12 curative medical devices gmbh
12.12.1 curative medical devices gmbh Corporation Information
12.12.2 curative medical devices gmbh Business Overview
12.12.3 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 curative medical devices gmbh Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.12.5 curative medical devices gmbh Recent Development
12.13 Lepu
12.13.1 Lepu Corporation Information
12.13.2 Lepu Business Overview
12.13.3 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Lepu Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.13.5 Lepu Recent Development
12.14 Microport
12.14.1 Microport Corporation Information
12.14.2 Microport Business Overview
12.14.3 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Microport Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.14.5 Microport Recent Development
12.15 Bioteq
12.15.1 Bioteq Corporation Information
12.15.2 Bioteq Business Overview
12.15.3 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Bioteq Peripheral Vascular Devices Products Offered
12.15.5 Bioteq Recent Development
13 Peripheral Vascular Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Peripheral Vascular Devices
13.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Distributors List
14.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends
15.2 Peripheral Vascular Devices Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Challenges
15.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
