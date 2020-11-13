Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2020 | Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powered Surgical Handpieces report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powered Surgical Handpieces report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, Medtronic, Conmed, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Pneumatic-powered



Market Segmentation by Application: Orthopedic

ENT

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Other



The Powered Surgical Handpieces Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powered Surgical Handpieces market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powered Surgical Handpieces industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powered Surgical Handpieces market?

Table of Contents:

1 Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Overview

1.1 Powered Surgical Handpieces Product Scope

1.2 Powered Surgical Handpieces Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Electric-powered

1.2.3 Battery-powered

1.2.4 Pneumatic-powered

1.3 Powered Surgical Handpieces Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Orthopedic

1.3.3 ENT

1.3.4 Cardiothoracic

1.3.5 Neurology

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Powered Surgical Handpieces Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Powered Surgical Handpieces Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Powered Surgical Handpieces Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Powered Surgical Handpieces as of 2019)

3.4 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Powered Surgical Handpieces Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Powered Surgical Handpieces Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powered Surgical Handpieces Business

12.1 Stryker

12.1.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stryker Business Overview

12.1.3 Stryker Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Stryker Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.1.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.2 Johnson & Johnson

12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

12.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.3 B. Braun

12.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

12.3.2 B. Braun Business Overview

12.3.3 B. Braun Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 B. Braun Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.3.5 B. Braun Recent Development

12.4 Medtronic

12.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Medtronic Business Overview

12.4.3 Medtronic Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Medtronic Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.5 Conmed

12.5.1 Conmed Corporation Information

12.5.2 Conmed Business Overview

12.5.3 Conmed Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Conmed Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.5.5 Conmed Recent Development

12.6 Smith & Nephew

12.6.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

12.6.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview

12.6.3 Smith & Nephew Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Smith & Nephew Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.6.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.7 Zimmer Biomet

12.7.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview

12.7.3 Zimmer Biomet Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zimmer Biomet Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.7.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

12.8 De Soutter Medical

12.8.1 De Soutter Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 De Soutter Medical Business Overview

12.8.3 De Soutter Medical Powered Surgical Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 De Soutter Medical Powered Surgical Handpieces Products Offered

12.8.5 De Soutter Medical Recent Development

13 Powered Surgical Handpieces Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Powered Surgical Handpieces Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powered Surgical Handpieces

13.4 Powered Surgical Handpieces Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Powered Surgical Handpieces Distributors List

14.3 Powered Surgical Handpieces Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Trends

15.2 Powered Surgical Handpieces Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Challenges

15.4 Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

