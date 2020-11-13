Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview Industry Demand, Development And Growth Forecast Report 2026|Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis

The global Biologics and Biosimilars market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market, such as Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Biologics and Biosimilars market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Biologics and Biosimilars market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Biologics and Biosimilars industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1503690/global-biologics-and-biosimilars-industry

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market by Product: , Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Other Market

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market by Application: Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1503690/global-biologics-and-biosimilars-industry

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biologics and Biosimilars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biologics and Biosimilars market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.3.3 Interferon

1.3.4 Erythropoietin

1.3.5 Insulin

1.3.6 Vaccines

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Tumor

1.4.3 Diabetes

1.4.4 Cardiovascular

1.4.5 Hemophilia

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Biologics and Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biologics and Biosimilars Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biologics and Biosimilars Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biologics and Biosimilars as of 2019)

3.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biologics and Biosimilars Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Biologics and Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roche Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.1.5 Roche SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Roche Recent Developments

11.2 Amgen

11.2.1 Amgen Corporation Information

11.2.2 Amgen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.2.5 Amgen SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Amgen Recent Developments

11.3 AbbVie

11.3.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.3.2 AbbVie Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.3.5 AbbVie SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 AbbVie Recent Developments

11.4 Sanofi-Aventis

11.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.4.5 Sanofi-Aventis SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Developments

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.5.5 Johnson & Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.6 Pfizer

11.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.6.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.7 Novo Nordisk

11.7.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

11.7.2 Novo Nordisk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.7.5 Novo Nordisk SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments

11.8 Eli Lilly

11.8.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

11.8.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.8.5 Eli Lilly SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Eli Lilly Recent Developments

11.9 Novartis

11.9.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.9.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.9.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.10 Merck

11.10.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.10.2 Merck Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.10.5 Merck SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Merck Recent Developments

11.11 3sbio

11.11.1 3sbio Corporation Information

11.11.2 3sbio Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.11.5 3sbio SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 3sbio Recent Developments

11.12 Changchun High Tech

11.12.1 Changchun High Tech Corporation Information

11.12.2 Changchun High Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.12.5 Changchun High Tech SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Changchun High Tech Recent Developments

11.13 CP Guojian

11.13.1 CP Guojian Corporation Information

11.13.2 CP Guojian Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.13.5 CP Guojian SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 CP Guojian Recent Developments

11.14 Biotech

11.14.1 Biotech Corporation Information

11.14.2 Biotech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.14.5 Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Biotech Recent Developments

11.15 Gelgen

11.15.1 Gelgen Corporation Information

11.15.2 Gelgen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.15.5 Gelgen SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Gelgen Recent Developments

11.16 Innovent

11.16.1 Innovent Corporation Information

11.16.2 Innovent Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.16.5 Innovent SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Innovent Recent Developments

11.17 Dong Bao

11.17.1 Dong Bao Corporation Information

11.17.2 Dong Bao Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.17.5 Dong Bao SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Dong Bao Recent Developments

11.18 Ganlee

11.18.1 Ganlee Corporation Information

11.18.2 Ganlee Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Products and Services

11.18.5 Ganlee SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Ganlee Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Channels

12.2.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Distributors

12.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”