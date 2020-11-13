ASYMPTOMATIC BACTERIURIA TREATMENT MARKET GLOBAL FORECASTS UPTO 2018-2028

Asymptomatic bacteriuria is defined as the isolation of a substantial count of bacteria in voided urine specimen obtained from an individual who does not show any symptoms and signs of urinary tract infection. It is caused by bacterial colonization inside the urinary tract, which affects around 5 to 10 percent of both pregnant and sexually active women. However, asymptomatic bacteriuria is less prevalent in men as compared to women. Asymptomatic bacteriuria refers to the detection of bacteria in voided urine sample and does not cause any symptoms. However, asymptomatic bacteriuria infection needs to be taken into account in case of pregnant women as it may lead to symptomatic upper urinary tract infection called pyelonephritis, which may result in a complicated pregnancy. Asymptomatic bacteriuria, most of the times, enters into urinary tract during sexual intercourse or wiping after bowel movement. Since asymptomatic bacteriuria goes undetected, it is crucial to know the causes that increase a person’s risk of infection with asymptomatic bacteriuria. Early detection and treatment can help avoid the consequences of untreated asymptomatic bacteriuria.

Some of the risk factors associated with asymptomatic bacteriuria infection in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market includes sickle cell disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disorders, urinary tract obstructions, loss of bladder control and need for chronic instrumentation of the bladder. If a person encounters any of these risk factors, he or she must consult a doctor immediately. In case of non-pregnant women, asymptomatic bacteriuria rarely causes any serious disorder. Standard treatment recommended for asymptomatic bacteriuria on a broad category includes antibiotic therapy. Under the antibiotic therapy segment defined for the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, sulfisoxazole, followed by ampicillin, accounts a significant revenue share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market.

Quinolone antibiotics including ciprofloxacin and Cipro are commonly recommended antibiotic drugs in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market for the treatment of infection caused by asymptomatic bacteriuria. Seven to ten day antibiotic treatment for asymptomatic bacteriuria may be required in case of acute and recurrent infection. Major distribution channels in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, from where these antibiotics can be availed, include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online sales and others.

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of risk factors associated with asymptomatic bacteriuria related infection is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market over the forecast period. Asymptomatic bacteriuria is generally present in 3% to 5% of pregnant women and is more common in diabetic patients and elderly people. Thus, the growing number of pregnant women and increase in elderly population are further expected to drive revenue growth in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market. The launch and addition of new antibiotic drugs and therapies is another important factor contributing to the growth of the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market. Moreover, a variety of drugs are still under clinical trial phases, which is further expected to drive revenue generation in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market. However, the increasing number of undiagnosed cases of asymptomatic bacteriuria infection is restraining revenue growth in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market.

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel and geography.

Based on treatment, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into:

Sulfisoxazole

Ampicillin

Amoxicillin

Cephalexin

Nitrofurantoin

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole

Quinolone

Based on distribution channel, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. While majority of antibiotic drugs have been introduced in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, some of them are still under clinical trials and thus, high competition exists among local and regional players. Among the antibiotic drugs indicated for asymptomatic bacteriuria infection, the sulfisoxazole segment is expected to lead the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market over the forecast period. The retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute a high share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market as it is the most accessible channel for all kind of patients. Online pharmacies also account for significant revenue generation, owing to a large number of people purchasing medicines from e-commerce stores as compared to drug stores.

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, owing to a rise in the number of patients with asymptomatic bacteriuria infection, coupled with the high number of pregnancies conceived as compared to other regions. The asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the increased production of antibiotic drugs by key domestic players. Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased awareness about the early diagnosis of asymptomatic bacteriuria infection in pregnant women.

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Key Players

The global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market include Apotex Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

