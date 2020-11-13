OPIOID WITHDRAWAL TREATMENT MARKET TO WITNESS INCREASE IN REVENUES BY 2028

Opioids are drugs which are used to treat pain which is derived from opium. Prescribed opioids are used to control chronic and high amount of pain which alter the mood and produce euphoric feelings. Opioid withdrawal is a syndrome of distressing psychological and physical symptoms which occur after therapeutic discontinuation and dosage reduction of opioids. Symptoms of opioid withdrawal usually begins 8 to 10 hours after the last dose. Majority of opioid withdrawal symptoms reflects increased activity of autonomic nervous system. Opioids withdrawal symptoms includes abdominal cramping, insomnia, muscle aches and pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to CDC, more than 42,000 people died due to intake of opioid in 2016 and 40% of all opioids overdose deaths involved prescription opioid.

Opioid drugs bind to multiple opiate receptors in brain and nervous system which reduces breathing rate, heart rate and blood pressure and decreases body temperature. High dose of opioids can lead to death from cardiac and respiratory arrest. Methadone, a synthetic opioid agonist which eliminate the opioid withdrawal symptoms and relieves drug craving by acting on opioid receptors in brain. Methadone is the most effective treatment for the narcotic addiction. Drugs like Buprenorphine are used for opioid withdrawal management.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of chronic disease and increase consumption of opioid drugs for treating pain boosts the market of opioid withdrawal treatment market. Increased addiction of opioid drug and drawback caused by the use of opioid drug drives the market of opioid withdrawal treatment market. Increasing awareness and innovation in technologies regarding the opioid withdrawal treatment and increasing consumption of non-opioid treatment drugs spur the market of opioid withdrawal treatment. Recent FDA approval of first non-opioid treatment for management of opioid withdrawal symptoms in adults is propelling the opioid withdrawal treatment market. Lack of awareness about the use of non-opioid treatment in patients, high cost of novel pharmaceuticals hinders the growth of opioid withdrawal treatment market. Unfavorable reimbursement policies and lack of awareness among the physicians in usage of opioid treatment in developing and under developed economies restraints the growth of opioid withdrawal treatment market.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market is segmented as:

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Analgesics

Natural sleep supplements

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for opioid withdrawal treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Increasing research and development and advancement in technologies in the opioid withdrawal treatment market boosts the overall market. Increasing demand of outpatient rehabilitation treatment centers propel the opioid withdrawal treatment market. On the basis of drug type, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs accounts for the largest revenue share in the opioid withdrawal treatment market owing to increasing demand of drugs in the opioid withdrawal treatment. On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies account for the largest share owing to increase in use of prescribed opioid withdrawal treatment drug.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global opioid withdrawal treatment market owing to high prevalence of the chronic disease and increasing use of opioid drugs as pain killers. The opioid withdrawal treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to have the second large share in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounts for the slow growth due to lack of awareness and high cost associated with opioid withdrawal treatment.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for opioid withdrawal treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global opioid withdrawal treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis, Sanofi N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

