E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2023
The global corporate compliance training market is highly competitive, fragmented, and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors on a global level. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on designing solutions for specific requirements such as compliance consultancy, advisory services, and compliance-related database requirements and are providing compliance training packages, which are aimed at offering maximum protection while maintaining a proactive approach. Moreover, large players are investing significantly on training and developmental activities, developing content internally that is specific to their needs, and investing in developing newer and unique products and methods of delivering training to stay ahead of the competition in terms of knowledgeable workforce.
In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region due to the availability of technology-enabled corporate training and delivery methods, compliance training through mobile devices using synchronous and asynchronous methods, and videos, games, and simulated content besides the textual format. Furthermore, the increasing preference for custom-built compliance training solutions due to the changing regulations will also fuel the market’s growth prospects.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-learning Corporate Compliance Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Blended
Online
Segmentation by application:
Information Security Training
Regulatory Compliance Training
Sexual Harassment Training
CoC and Ethics Training
Cyber Security Training
Diversity Training
Other Compliance Training
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Skillsoft
Blackboard
GP Strategies
SAI Global
Cornerstone
Saba
NAVEX Global
City&Guilds Kineo
CrossKnowledge
LRN
360training
Interactive Services
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Segment by Type
2.2.1 Blended
2.2.2 Online
2.3 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Segment by Application
2.4.1 Information Security Training
2.4.2 Regulatory Compliance Training
2.4.3 Sexual Harassment Training
2.4.4 CoC and Ethics Training
2.4.5 Cyber Security Training
2.4.6 Diversity Training
2.4.7 Other Compliance Training
2.5 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Players
3.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Regions
4.1 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Countries
7.2 Europe E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Forecast
10.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Forecast by Type
10.8 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Skillsoft
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.1.3 Skillsoft E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Skillsoft News
11.2 Blackboard
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.2.3 Blackboard E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Blackboard News
11.3 GP Strategies
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.3.3 GP Strategies E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GP Strategies News
11.4 SAI Global
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.4.3 SAI Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SAI Global News
11.5 Cornerstone
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.5.3 Cornerstone E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cornerstone News
11.6 Saba
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.6.3 Saba E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Saba News
11.7 NAVEX Global
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.7.3 NAVEX Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 NAVEX Global News
11.8 City&Guilds Kineo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.8.3 City&Guilds Kineo E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 City&Guilds Kineo News
11.9 CrossKnowledge
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.9.3 CrossKnowledge E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 CrossKnowledge News
11.10 LRN
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product Offered
11.10.3 LRN E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 LRN News
11.11 360training
11.12 Interactive Services
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
