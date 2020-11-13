A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CRM
1.4.3 Promotions
1.4.4 Pushed Content
1.4.5 Interactive
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Tourism
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Marketing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Media
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size
2.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in United States
5.3 United States A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
5.4 United States A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in China
7.3 China A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
7.4 China A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in India
10.3 India A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
10.4 India A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 MBlox
12.1.1 MBlox Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.1.4 MBlox Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 MBlox Recent Development
12.2 CLX Communications
12.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development
12.3 Infobip
12.3.1 Infobip Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.3.4 Infobip Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Infobip Recent Development
12.4 Tanla Solutions
12.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development
12.5 SAP Mobile Services
12.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development
12.6 Silverstreet BV
12.6.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.6.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development
12.7 Syniverse Technologies
12.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Nexmo Co. Ltd.
12.8.1 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.8.4 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Tyntec
12.9.1 Tyntec Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development
12.10 SITO Mobile
12.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Introduction
12.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in A2P(Application-to-Person)SMS Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development
12.11 OpenMarket Inc.
12.12 Genesys Telecommunications
12.13 3Cinteractive
12.14 Vibes Media
12.15 Beepsend
12.16 Soprano
12.17 Accrete
12.18 FortyTwo Telecom AB
12.19 ClearSky
12.20 Ogangi Corporation
12.21 AMD Telecom S.A
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
