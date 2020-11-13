Battery Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Battery Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Battery Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Battery Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nefab

United Parcel Service (UPS)

DHL

Zarges

Heitkamp & Thumann Group

Fedex

Rogers Corporation

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Umicore

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corrugated

Blister

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Battery Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Battery Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battery Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Corrugated

1.4.3 Blister

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery

1.5.3 Lead-acid Battery

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Battery Packaging Market Size

2.2 Battery Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Battery Packaging Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Battery Packaging Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Battery Packaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Battery Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Battery Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Battery Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Battery Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Battery Packaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Battery Packaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Battery Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in China

7.3 China Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

7.4 China Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in India

10.3 India Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

10.4 India Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Battery Packaging Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Battery Packaging Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nefab

12.1.1 Nefab Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.1.4 Nefab Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Nefab Recent Development

12.2 United Parcel Service (UPS)

12.2.1 United Parcel Service (UPS) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.2.4 United Parcel Service (UPS) Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 United Parcel Service (UPS) Recent Development

12.3 DHL

12.3.1 DHL Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.3.4 DHL Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DHL Recent Development

12.4 Zarges

12.4.1 Zarges Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.4.4 Zarges Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Zarges Recent Development

12.5 Heitkamp & Thumann Group

12.5.1 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.5.4 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Recent Development

12.6 Fedex

12.6.1 Fedex Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.6.4 Fedex Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Fedex Recent Development

12.7 Rogers Corporation

12.7.1 Rogers Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.7.4 Rogers Corporation Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Rogers Corporation Recent Development

12.8 DS Smith

12.8.1 DS Smith Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.8.4 DS Smith Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 DS Smith Recent Development

12.9 Smurfit Kappa

12.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.9.4 Smurfit Kappa Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

12.10 Umicore

12.10.1 Umicore Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Battery Packaging Introduction

12.10.4 Umicore Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Umicore Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

