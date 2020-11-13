Battery Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Battery Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Battery Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Battery Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377376
The key players covered in this study
Nefab
United Parcel Service (UPS)
DHL
Zarges
Heitkamp & Thumann Group
Fedex
Rogers Corporation
DS Smith
Smurfit Kappa
Umicore
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corrugated
Blister
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Lithium-ion Battery
Lead-acid Battery
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Battery Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Battery Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battery Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-battery-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Corrugated
1.4.3 Blister
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery
1.5.3 Lead-acid Battery
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Battery Packaging Market Size
2.2 Battery Packaging Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Battery Packaging Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Battery Packaging Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Battery Packaging Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Battery Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Battery Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Battery Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Battery Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Battery Packaging Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Battery Packaging Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Battery Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in China
7.3 China Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
7.4 China Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in India
10.3 India Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
10.4 India Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Battery Packaging Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Battery Packaging Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Battery Packaging Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Battery Packaging Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Nefab
12.1.1 Nefab Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.1.4 Nefab Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nefab Recent Development
12.2 United Parcel Service (UPS)
12.2.1 United Parcel Service (UPS) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.2.4 United Parcel Service (UPS) Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 United Parcel Service (UPS) Recent Development
12.3 DHL
12.3.1 DHL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.3.4 DHL Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DHL Recent Development
12.4 Zarges
12.4.1 Zarges Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.4.4 Zarges Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Zarges Recent Development
12.5 Heitkamp & Thumann Group
12.5.1 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.5.4 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Recent Development
12.6 Fedex
12.6.1 Fedex Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.6.4 Fedex Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fedex Recent Development
12.7 Rogers Corporation
12.7.1 Rogers Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.7.4 Rogers Corporation Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Rogers Corporation Recent Development
12.8 DS Smith
12.8.1 DS Smith Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.8.4 DS Smith Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 DS Smith Recent Development
12.9 Smurfit Kappa
12.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.9.4 Smurfit Kappa Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development
12.10 Umicore
12.10.1 Umicore Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Battery Packaging Introduction
12.10.4 Umicore Revenue in Battery Packaging Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Umicore Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377376
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155