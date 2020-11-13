Package Delivery Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Package Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Package Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

Japan Post Group

La Poste Group

Royal Mail

SG Holdings

UPS

Yamato Holdings

China Post

Parceforce Worldwide

YRC Worldwide

Schenker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Same-Day Delivery

Regional Parcel Carriers

Heavy Goods Delivery

Market segment by Application, split into

Postal Systems

Express Mail

Private Courier Companies

Truckload Shipping Carriers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Package Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Package Delivery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Package Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Same-Day Delivery

1.4.3 Regional Parcel Carriers

1.4.4 Heavy Goods Delivery

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Package Delivery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Postal Systems

1.5.3 Express Mail

1.5.4 Private Courier Companies

1.5.5 Truckload Shipping Carriers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Package Delivery Market Size

2.2 Package Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Package Delivery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Package Delivery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Package Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Package Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Package Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Package Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Package Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Package Delivery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Package Delivery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Package Delivery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Package Delivery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Package Delivery Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Package Delivery Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Package Delivery Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Package Delivery Key Players in China

7.3 China Package Delivery Market Size by Type

7.4 China Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Package Delivery Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Package Delivery Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Package Delivery Key Players in India

10.3 India Package Delivery Market Size by Type

10.4 India Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Package Delivery Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Package Delivery Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Deutsche Post

12.1.1 Deutsche Post Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.1.4 Deutsche Post Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Deutsche Post Recent Development

12.2 FedEx

12.2.1 FedEx Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.3 Japan Post Group

12.3.1 Japan Post Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.3.4 Japan Post Group Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Japan Post Group Recent Development

12.4 La Poste Group

12.4.1 La Poste Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.4.4 La Poste Group Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 La Poste Group Recent Development

12.5 Royal Mail

12.5.1 Royal Mail Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.5.4 Royal Mail Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Royal Mail Recent Development

12.6 SG Holdings

12.6.1 SG Holdings Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.6.4 SG Holdings Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SG Holdings Recent Development

12.7 UPS

12.7.1 UPS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.7.4 UPS Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 UPS Recent Development

12.8 Yamato Holdings

12.8.1 Yamato Holdings Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.8.4 Yamato Holdings Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Yamato Holdings Recent Development

12.9 China Post

12.9.1 China Post Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.9.4 China Post Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 China Post Recent Development

12.10 Parceforce Worldwide

12.10.1 Parceforce Worldwide Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Package Delivery Introduction

12.10.4 Parceforce Worldwide Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Parceforce Worldwide Recent Development

12.11 YRC Worldwide

12.12 Schenker

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

