Package Delivery Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Package Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Package Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377370
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post
FedEx
Japan Post Group
La Poste Group
Royal Mail
SG Holdings
UPS
Yamato Holdings
China Post
Parceforce Worldwide
YRC Worldwide
Schenker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Same-Day Delivery
Regional Parcel Carriers
Heavy Goods Delivery
Market segment by Application, split into
Postal Systems
Express Mail
Private Courier Companies
Truckload Shipping Carriers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Package Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Package Delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-package-delivery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Package Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Same-Day Delivery
1.4.3 Regional Parcel Carriers
1.4.4 Heavy Goods Delivery
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Package Delivery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Postal Systems
1.5.3 Express Mail
1.5.4 Private Courier Companies
1.5.5 Truckload Shipping Carriers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Package Delivery Market Size
2.2 Package Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Package Delivery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Package Delivery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Package Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Package Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Package Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Package Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Package Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Package Delivery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Package Delivery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Package Delivery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Package Delivery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Package Delivery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Package Delivery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Package Delivery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Package Delivery Key Players in China
7.3 China Package Delivery Market Size by Type
7.4 China Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Package Delivery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Package Delivery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Package Delivery Key Players in India
10.3 India Package Delivery Market Size by Type
10.4 India Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Package Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Package Delivery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Package Delivery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Package Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Deutsche Post
12.1.1 Deutsche Post Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.1.4 Deutsche Post Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Deutsche Post Recent Development
12.2 FedEx
12.2.1 FedEx Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.3 Japan Post Group
12.3.1 Japan Post Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.3.4 Japan Post Group Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Japan Post Group Recent Development
12.4 La Poste Group
12.4.1 La Poste Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.4.4 La Poste Group Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 La Poste Group Recent Development
12.5 Royal Mail
12.5.1 Royal Mail Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.5.4 Royal Mail Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Royal Mail Recent Development
12.6 SG Holdings
12.6.1 SG Holdings Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.6.4 SG Holdings Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SG Holdings Recent Development
12.7 UPS
12.7.1 UPS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.7.4 UPS Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 UPS Recent Development
12.8 Yamato Holdings
12.8.1 Yamato Holdings Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.8.4 Yamato Holdings Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Yamato Holdings Recent Development
12.9 China Post
12.9.1 China Post Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.9.4 China Post Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 China Post Recent Development
12.10 Parceforce Worldwide
12.10.1 Parceforce Worldwide Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Package Delivery Introduction
12.10.4 Parceforce Worldwide Revenue in Package Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Parceforce Worldwide Recent Development
12.11 YRC Worldwide
12.12 Schenker
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377370
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155