Global Ride-Hailing Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Ride-Hailing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ride-Hailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride-Hailing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
Lyft
Gett
Hailo
Ola Cabs
GrabTaxi
Easy Taxi
LeCab
Cabify
Didi Chuxing
Bitaksi
GoCatch
Ingogo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
E-hailing
Car Sharing
Station-Based
Car Rental
Market segment by Application, split into
Four Wheelers
Micro Mobility Vehicles
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ride-Hailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ride-Hailing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ride-Hailing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 E-hailing
1.4.3 Car Sharing
1.4.4 Station-Based
1.4.5 Car Rental
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Four Wheelers
1.5.3 Micro Mobility Vehicles
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ride-Hailing Market Size
2.2 Ride-Hailing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ride-Hailing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Ride-Hailing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ride-Hailing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ride-Hailing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ride-Hailing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Ride-Hailing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ride-Hailing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ride-Hailing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in China
7.3 China Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in India
10.3 India Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Ride-Hailing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Ride-Hailing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Uber
12.1.1 Uber Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.1.4 Uber Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Uber Recent Development
12.2 Lyft
12.2.1 Lyft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.2.4 Lyft Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Lyft Recent Development
12.3 Gett
12.3.1 Gett Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.3.4 Gett Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Gett Recent Development
12.4 Hailo
12.4.1 Hailo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.4.4 Hailo Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hailo Recent Development
12.5 Ola Cabs
12.5.1 Ola Cabs Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.5.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development
12.6 GrabTaxi
12.6.1 GrabTaxi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.6.4 GrabTaxi Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GrabTaxi Recent Development
12.7 Easy Taxi
12.7.1 Easy Taxi Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.7.4 Easy Taxi Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Easy Taxi Recent Development
12.8 LeCab
12.8.1 LeCab Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.8.4 LeCab Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 LeCab Recent Development
12.9 Cabify
12.9.1 Cabify Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.9.4 Cabify Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cabify Recent Development
12.10 Didi Chuxing
12.10.1 Didi Chuxing Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ride-Hailing Introduction
12.10.4 Didi Chuxing Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Didi Chuxing Recent Development
12.11 Bitaksi
12.12 GoCatch
12.13 Ingogo
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
