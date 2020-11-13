Pressure Washers Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

The “Pressure Washers Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pressure Washers industry.

About Pressure Washers:

The Pressure Washers market revenue was 333 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 431 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.35% during 2020-2025. Pressure washers are mechanical spraying devices used for cleaning the dirt particles accumulated on the hard surfaces. A pressure washer is capable of generating pressure ranging from 1500 to 5000 pounds per square inch (psi). The components of pressure washer system include, pump, filter and high pressure resistance hose each having different functions. Water is pumped from the reservoir with the help of pump and it is ejected at high pressure from the pressure washer outlet.

Major players covered in this report:

Taizhou Bounche

Zhejiang Xinchang

Stanley

Tti

Makita

China Team Electric

Yili

Zhejiang Anlu

Ehrle

Clearforce

WAP

Himore

Karcher

Shanghai Panda

Draper

Stihl

Sun Joe

Briggs&Stratton

Bosch

Lavorwash

Electrolux

Generac

Fna Group

Nilfisk

Alkota

Ousen

Annovi Reverberi (Ar)

Pressure Washers Market by Types:

Electric Motor

Petrol Engine

Diesel Engine

Pressure Washers Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Pressure Washers Market:

