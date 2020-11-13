Last Mile Delivery Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global “Last Mile Delivery Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Last Mile Delivery:

Last mile delivery is the last step of delivery supply chain that connects the buyer to the seller. The last mile delivery consists of operations such as warehousing, transportation and distribution to end-customers.

Based on the Last Mile Delivery market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Major players covered in this report:

Dachser

ZTO Express

DSV

China POST

XPO Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

STO Express

Sinotrans

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

GEFCO

SF Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Toll Holdings

FedEx

Yusen Logistics

Panalpina

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Nippon Express

Expeditors International of Washington

YTO Express

Kuehne + Nagel

GEODIS

Hitachi Transport System

DB Schenker Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Drones

Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Droids

Semi-autonomous Vehicles Last Mile Delivery Market by Applications:

3C Products

Fresh Products