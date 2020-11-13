All news

Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems

The "Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Market" size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly.

About Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems:

  • The oil and gas (O&G) automation and control (A&C) systems is a well established sector of the oil and gas industry. It delivers integrated solutions for control, plant optimization.
  Based on the Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • CNPC
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Cameron International Corporation
  • Texas Instruments
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Siemens AG.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Honeywell International

    Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Market by Types:

  • Distributed Control System (DCS)
  • Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
  • Safety Instrumented System (SIS)
  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
  • Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
  • Other systems.

    Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Market by Applications:

  • Oil
  • Gas

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Control (A&C) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

