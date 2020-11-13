Global Needle-Free Injection System Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Needle-Free Injection System Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Needle-Free Injection System industry.

About Needle-Free Injection System:

The Needle-Free Injection System market revenue was 10606 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 26245 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2020-2025. Needle-free injection systems are used to administer drugs and vaccines to patients without penetrating the skin.

Major players covered in this report:

Amico Group

Crossject

INJEX Pharma AG

InsuJet

Valeritas, Inc

Portal Instruments

National Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Antares Pharma

PharmaJet

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc

Glide Pharmaceutical

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Medical International Technology Inc

PenJet(R)

BD

Needle-Free Injection System Market by Types:

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors

Depot-Based Needle Free Injectors

Needle-Free Injection System Market by Applications:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Other End Users

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

