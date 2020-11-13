All news

Roots Blower Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

Roots Blower

The “Roots Blower Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Roots Blower industry.

About Roots Blower:

  • The Roots Blower market revenue was 1915 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2620 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.36% during 2020-2025. Roots Blower is a positive displacement lobe pump which operates by pumping a fluid with a pair of meshing lobes not unlike a set of stretched gears. Fluid is trapped in pockets surrounding the lobes and carried from the intake side to the exhaust. It is frequently used as a supercharger in engines, where it is driven directly from the engine’s crankshaft via a belt or, in a two-stroke diesel engine, by spur gears.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Tuthill Corporation
  • Taiko
  • Tianjin Blower
  • Aerzen
  • B-Tohin Machine
  • Unozawa
  • Gardner Denver
  • Hengrong
  • Dresser(GE)
  • Haifude
  • Changsha Blower
  • Howden
  • ITO
  • Anlet
  • Shandong Zhangqiu Blower

    Roots Blower Market by Types:

  • Vertical Roots Blowers
  • Horizontal Roots Blowers
  • Vertical Axis Roots Blowers
  • Intensive Group Roots Blowers

    • Roots Blower Market by Applications:

  • Chemical Industry
  • Cement Industry
  • Wastewater Treatment Industry
  • Steel Industry
  • Electric Power Industry
  • Metallurgy Industry

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Roots Blower Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Roots Blower Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Roots Blower Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Roots Blower (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Roots Blower Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Roots Blower Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Roots Blower (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Roots Blower Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Roots Blower Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Roots Blower (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Roots Blower Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Roots Blower Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

