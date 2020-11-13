Roots Blower Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

The “Roots Blower Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Roots Blower industry.

About Roots Blower:

The Roots Blower market revenue was 1915 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2620 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.36% during 2020-2025. Roots Blower is a positive displacement lobe pump which operates by pumping a fluid with a pair of meshing lobes not unlike a set of stretched gears. Fluid is trapped in pockets surrounding the lobes and carried from the intake side to the exhaust. It is frequently used as a supercharger in engines, where it is driven directly from the engine’s crankshaft via a belt or, in a two-stroke diesel engine, by spur gears.

Major players covered in this report:

Tuthill Corporation

Taiko

Tianjin Blower

Aerzen

B-Tohin Machine

Unozawa

Gardner Denver

Hengrong

Dresser(GE)

Haifude

Changsha Blower

Howden

ITO

Anlet

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower

Roots Blower Market by Types:

Vertical Roots Blowers

Horizontal Roots Blowers

Vertical Axis Roots Blowers

Intensive Group Roots Blowers

Roots Blower Market by Applications:

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Wastewater Treatment Industry

Steel Industry

Electric Power Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

