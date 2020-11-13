Global Portable Solar Charger Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Portable Solar Charger Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Portable Solar Charger industry.

About Portable Solar Charger:

The Portable Solar Charger market revenue was 583 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1853 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 21.25% during 2020-2025. The portable solar charger has the following features: compact, durable, portable and easy to carry; it provides portability and enhances the mobile application of the product.

Major players covered in this report:

Philips Lighting

Kickstarter

Cobra Electronics

Anker

Solio

Poweradd Official

Goal Zero

Solar Frontier

Portable Solar Charger Market by Types:

Mono-crystalline solar chargers

Amorphous solar chargers

Poly-crystalline solar chargers

Hybrid solar chargers

Portable Solar Charger Market by Applications:

Phone

Piad

Fan

Radio

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Portable Solar Charger Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable Solar Charger Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Portable Solar Charger Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Portable Solar Charger (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Portable Solar Charger Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Portable Solar Charger Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Portable Solar Charger (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Portable Solar Charger Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Portable Solar Charger Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Portable Solar Charger (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Portable Solar Charger Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Portable Solar Charger Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

