Sustainable Palm Oil Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

About Sustainable Palm Oil:

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil extracted from the reddish pulp of the oil palms. Sustainable Palm oil is naturally reddish in color because it has the component of high beta carotene. Sustainable palm oil means the palm oil which is manufactured under the guidance and rule of the Roundtable on sustainable palm oil (RSPO). To produce certified sustainable palm oil, manufactures has to follow the environmental and social criteria set by RSPO.

Major players covered in this report:

Golden agri resources limited

Wilmer international limited

Kuala lampur kepong Berhad

United Plantation Berhad

Kulim berhad

New Britain palm oil limited

Cargill

Hap seng Plantation Holdings Berhad

Sime Darby plantation sendirian Berhad

IOI corporation Berhad

SIPEF group Belgium

Palm Kernel Oil

Red Palm Oil

Fractional Palm Oil

White Palm Oil Sustainable Palm Oil Market by Applications:

Food

Soap

Detergents

Pet food