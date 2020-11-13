Argon Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

The “Argon Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Argon industry.

About Argon:

The Argon market revenue was 431 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 563 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.52% during 2020-2025. Argon gases are used for insulating windows to cover the space between glass panes to prevent cold air from coming inside the rooms. Argon is a versatile gas and is used for various welding applications such as welding of special alloys and production of light bulbs and lasers. Argon can also provide oxygen and nitrogen free environment for various heating processes. Argon is a colorless, odorless, inert gas sourced through the fractional distillation of liquid air. Although argon is nontoxic in nature, excessive contact can lead to asphyxiation.

Major players covered in this report:

Messer

Air Products

Praxair

Iwatani

BASF

Airgas

Gulf Cryo

Coregas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Liquide

Air Water

Linde

American Gas Group

Buzwair

Argon Market by Types:

Liquid Argon

Gas Argon

Argon Market by Applications:

Electronics

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

Imaging and Lighting

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Argon Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Argon Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Argon Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Argon (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Argon Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Argon Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Argon (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Argon Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Argon Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Argon (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Argon Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Argon Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

