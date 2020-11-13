Polycrystalline Fiber Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global “Polycrystalline Fiber Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Polycrystalline Fiber:

The Polycrystalline Fiber market revenue was 549 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 838 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025. PCWs are a specialist fiber with limited applications when temperatures of over 2300F are encountered and RCF will not work. PCWs are made predominantly of aluminum (content typically 72-99% in the form of oxide) with the remainder consisting of silicon. The fibers are manufactured by sol-gel technology using gel extrusion, spinning and/or drawing in controlled air streams, using equipment/processes specifically designed to produce fibers of defined dimensions. These are then subjected to high-temperature treatment to produce the required polycrystalline structure.

Major players covered in this report:

Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co.,Ltd

Denka

Deqing Jiahe Crystal Fiber Co.,Ltd.

ITM

Rath Incorporated

Isolite Insulating Products Co.,Ltd

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

3M

Nutec Procal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Unifrax

Polycrystalline Fiber Market by Types:

Working Temperature: 2912°F

Working Temperature: 2800°F

Polycrystalline Fiber Market by Applications:

Automotive Industry

Petrochemicals

Ceramics

Iron & Steel

Power Generation Sector

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

