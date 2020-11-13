In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Size 2020 With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Development Strategy, Business Prospect and Forecast to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "In-Vehicle Payment Services Market" Research Report 2020-2025 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the In-Vehicle Payment Services industry.

In COVID-19 outbreak, this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the In-Vehicle Payment Services industry.

The report mainly studies the In-Vehicle Payment Services market size, recent trends and development status, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments).

Alibaba + SAIC

Volkswagen

Daimler

GM + MasterCard + IBM

Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Amazon + Ford Motor

Hyundai + Google

BMW

Top Countries Data Covered in In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Report are United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, and Others

Continuous advances in the connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology. This technology enables the driver to pay for certain services and products without even having to get down from the car, which include payment for parking services, fuel, various drive-thru restaurants, and many others. In addition, tech giants such as Amazon and Google are bringing their popular voice assistants in vehicles, which further facilitates the driver to buy products while they are behind the wheels.

The In-Vehicle Payment Services market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

NFC based

APP based

QR code based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the In-Vehicle Payment Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Parking Management

Drive-through Purchasing