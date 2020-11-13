Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Region, Application, Competitors, Key Players, Trend Report 2019-2026 By IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Sungard Availability Services, iland, Infrascale Inc., Bluelock, Quinstreet Inc

This Disaster Recovery as a Service report provides an in-depth study of Disaster Recovery as a Service market using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis I.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat also known as SWOT analysis for the organization. The Disaster Recovery as a Service Market report also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global disaster recovery-as-a-service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38.16% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of hybrid OR and rising trend of managed service.

Research strategies and tools used of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market:

This Disaster Recovery as a Service market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Sungard Availability Services, iland, Infrascale Inc., Bluelock, Quinstreet Inc., NTT Communications Ltd., , Amazon Web Services, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, TierPoint, LLC, Geminare, Recovery Point., C&W Business, Expedient, BIOS Middle East Group, Veeam Software, Internap Corporation, Internet Solutions, Fine Telecommunications, Inc., Vmoksha Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Softcat plc, Volta and others.

Drivers & Restraints of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market-:

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about the greater flexibility and automation capabilities of disaster recovery-as-a-service is driving market growth

Rising focus on automated change management will also propel market growth

Its ability to decrease operational cost and fast data recovery is driving the growth of the market

Growing adoption of virtualization will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing complexity associated with the deployment and setting term will restrain the market growth

Dearth of compliance and security will also hamper the growth of this market

Several market drivers, market restraints, along with opportunities and challenges are taken into consideration under market overview which gives valuable insights to businesses for taking right actions. Businesses can surely rely upon this first-class market report to accomplish an utter success.

Breakdown of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market-:

The Disaster Recovery as a Service market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market By Service Type (Backup and Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection, Professional Services), Service Provider (Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecommunications Service Providers, Others), Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and ITES, Others)

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Disaster Recovery as a Service by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Disaster Recovery as a Service market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

