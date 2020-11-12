Global Hydronephrosis Market Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments 2020-2027||Phraxis, Inc., Renal Associates P.A., ALLERGAN, Amgen Inc., Anthem Bio Pharm, Sanofi, Novartis AG

Hydronephrosis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 9.14% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in global hydronephrosis market are NephroGenex, Inc., American Renal Associates, Phraxis, Inc., Renal Associates P.A., ALLERGAN, Amgen Inc., Anthem Bio Pharm, Sanofi, Novartis AG, EDAP TMS, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., Tenko Corporation Group, SILMAG, Smiths Medical, TROGE MEDICAL GmbH, GAMA GROUP, a.s., UROTECH, C. R. Bard, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of urinary infection and kidney diseases

Increasing demand for advanced treatment

Market Segmentation: Global Hydronephrosis Market

By type, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral.

On the basis of diagnosis, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into imaging and laboratory tests.

On the basis of treatment, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into shock wave lithotripsy, laparoscopy, bladder catheterization, steroid therapy and others.

On the basis of indication, global hydronephrosis market is segmented into intrinsic and extrinsic.

On the basis of end user the global hydronephrosis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, global hydronephrosis market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

