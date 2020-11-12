Bio Plastics Market Research (2015-2026): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont

“

The report titled Global Bio Plastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio Plastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio Plastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio Plastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio Plastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio Plastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DuPont, Arkema, Kingfa, FKuR, Biomer, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, PolyOne, Grabio, Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Others



The Bio Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio Plastics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio Plastics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio Plastics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio Plastics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio Plastics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Bio Plastics Product Overview

1.2 Bio Plastics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bio-PET

1.2.2 Bio-PE

1.2.3 Starch Blends

1.2.4 PLA

1.2.5 PHA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Bio Plastics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bio Plastics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Bio Plastics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio Plastics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio Plastics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio Plastics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio Plastics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bio Plastics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio Plastics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio Plastics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio Plastics by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bio Plastics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Bio Plastics by Application

4.1 Bio Plastics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packing Industry

4.1.2 Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Bottles Manufacturing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Bio Plastics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bio Plastics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bio Plastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bio Plastics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bio Plastics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bio Plastics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bio Plastics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics by Application

5 North America Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio Plastics Business

10.1 Braskem

10.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.1.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Braskem Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Braskem Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.1.5 Braskem Recent Developments

10.2 NatureWorks

10.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

10.2.2 NatureWorks Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 NatureWorks Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Braskem Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments

10.3 Novamont

10.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

10.3.2 Novamont Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Novamont Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Novamont Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.3.5 Novamont Recent Developments

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BASF Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.5 Corbion

10.5.1 Corbion Corporation Information

10.5.2 Corbion Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Corbion Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Corbion Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.5.5 Corbion Recent Developments

10.6 PSM

10.6.1 PSM Corporation Information

10.6.2 PSM Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 PSM Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PSM Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.6.5 PSM Recent Developments

10.7 DuPont

10.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 DuPont Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DuPont Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.7.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.8 Arkema

10.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.8.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Arkema Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Arkema Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.8.5 Arkema Recent Developments

10.9 Kingfa

10.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Kingfa Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kingfa Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.9.5 Kingfa Recent Developments

10.10 FKuR

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bio Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FKuR Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FKuR Recent Developments

10.11 Biomer

10.11.1 Biomer Corporation Information

10.11.2 Biomer Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Biomer Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Biomer Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.11.5 Biomer Recent Developments

10.12 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

10.12.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments

10.13 PolyOne

10.13.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

10.13.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 PolyOne Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 PolyOne Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.13.5 PolyOne Recent Developments

10.14 Grabio

10.14.1 Grabio Corporation Information

10.14.2 Grabio Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Grabio Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Grabio Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.14.5 Grabio Recent Developments

10.15 Mitsubishi

10.15.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Mitsubishi Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Mitsubishi Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.15.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

10.16 Biome Bioplastics

10.16.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Biome Bioplastics Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Biome Bioplastics Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Biome Bioplastics Bio Plastics Products Offered

10.16.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments

11 Bio Plastics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio Plastics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Bio Plastics Industry Trends

11.4.2 Bio Plastics Market Drivers

11.4.3 Bio Plastics Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

