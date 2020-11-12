Bio Plastics Market Research (2015-2026): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont
The report titled Global Bio Plastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio Plastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio Plastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio Plastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio Plastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio Plastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DuPont, Arkema, Kingfa, FKuR, Biomer, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, PolyOne, Grabio, Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics
Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PET
Bio-PE
Starch Blends
PLA
PHA
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry
Automotive Industry
Bottles Manufacturing
Others
The Bio Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bio Plastics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio Plastics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bio Plastics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bio Plastics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio Plastics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Bio Plastics Market Overview
1.1 Bio Plastics Product Overview
1.2 Bio Plastics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Bio-PET
1.2.2 Bio-PE
1.2.3 Starch Blends
1.2.4 PLA
1.2.5 PHA
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Bio Plastics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Bio Plastics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Bio Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Bio Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Bio Plastics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Bio Plastics Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Bio Plastics Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Bio Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Bio Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio Plastics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio Plastics Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bio Plastics as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio Plastics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio Plastics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Bio Plastics by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Bio Plastics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Bio Plastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Bio Plastics by Application
4.1 Bio Plastics Segment by Application
4.1.1 Packing Industry
4.1.2 Automotive Industry
4.1.3 Bottles Manufacturing
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Bio Plastics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Bio Plastics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Bio Plastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Bio Plastics Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Bio Plastics by Application
4.5.2 Europe Bio Plastics by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Bio Plastics by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics by Application
5 North America Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio Plastics Business
10.1 Braskem
10.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information
10.1.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Braskem Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Braskem Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.1.5 Braskem Recent Developments
10.2 NatureWorks
10.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
10.2.2 NatureWorks Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 NatureWorks Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Braskem Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments
10.3 Novamont
10.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information
10.3.2 Novamont Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Novamont Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Novamont Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.3.5 Novamont Recent Developments
10.4 BASF
10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 BASF Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 BASF Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.4.5 BASF Recent Developments
10.5 Corbion
10.5.1 Corbion Corporation Information
10.5.2 Corbion Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Corbion Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Corbion Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.5.5 Corbion Recent Developments
10.6 PSM
10.6.1 PSM Corporation Information
10.6.2 PSM Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 PSM Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 PSM Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.6.5 PSM Recent Developments
10.7 DuPont
10.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.7.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 DuPont Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 DuPont Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.7.5 DuPont Recent Developments
10.8 Arkema
10.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.8.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Arkema Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Arkema Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.8.5 Arkema Recent Developments
10.9 Kingfa
10.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information
10.9.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Kingfa Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Kingfa Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.9.5 Kingfa Recent Developments
10.10 FKuR
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Bio Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 FKuR Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 FKuR Recent Developments
10.11 Biomer
10.11.1 Biomer Corporation Information
10.11.2 Biomer Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Biomer Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Biomer Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.11.5 Biomer Recent Developments
10.12 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
10.12.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information
10.12.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.12.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments
10.13 PolyOne
10.13.1 PolyOne Corporation Information
10.13.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 PolyOne Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 PolyOne Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.13.5 PolyOne Recent Developments
10.14 Grabio
10.14.1 Grabio Corporation Information
10.14.2 Grabio Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Grabio Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Grabio Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.14.5 Grabio Recent Developments
10.15 Mitsubishi
10.15.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.15.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Mitsubishi Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Mitsubishi Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.15.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments
10.16 Biome Bioplastics
10.16.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information
10.16.2 Biome Bioplastics Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Biome Bioplastics Bio Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Biome Bioplastics Bio Plastics Products Offered
10.16.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments
11 Bio Plastics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Bio Plastics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Bio Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Bio Plastics Industry Trends
11.4.2 Bio Plastics Market Drivers
11.4.3 Bio Plastics Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
