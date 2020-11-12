Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.

– For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.

– Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).

– Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.

– The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.

– In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.

– Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.

– In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.

– With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.

– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations on Conventional Petroleum-based Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Shortage

4.2.2 Fitted Competition from Oil-based Platform Chemicals

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Bio Glycerol

5.1.2 Bio Glutamic Acid

5.1.3 Bio Itaconic Acid

5.1.4 Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

5.1.5 Bio Succinic Acid

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aktin Chemicals Inc..

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.5 Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals)

6.4.6 DuPont

6.4.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

6.4.10 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.11 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.12 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Novozymes

6.4.14 PTT Global Chemical Public Company

6.4.15 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Eco-friendly Products

7.2 Technological Modification

