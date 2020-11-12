Bio-butanol Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Bio-butanol Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bio-butanol market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245429

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-butanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245429

Key Market Trends:

Demand from Biofuel to Expand at the Fastest Rate

Bio-butanol is a four-carbon alcohol made by the fermentation of biomass feedstock. As butanol provides nearly as much energy as gasoline, it does not decrease the gas mileage, as compared to ethanol. Additionally, bio-butanol can be pumped straight to the tank, without making modifications to the engine.

Bio-butanol is generating interest as a potential green alternative to petroleum fuels. It is preferred as a superior automobile fuel, as compared to bioethanol, owing to its high energy content. Furthermore, it is less corrosive in nature, and can be blended with any concentration with gasoline (petrol). Moreover, bio-butanol has low vapor pressure, thus lower volatility and evaporative emissions. Bio-butanol also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, as it exhibits fewer emissions compared to other transport fuels. The United States and the European countries have started with fleet-testing of bio-butanol, in order to further promote the usage of bio-butanol.

Growing number of cars on road and increasing sales of vehicles are expected to drive the market for motor fuel, which, in turn, may boost the market studied through the coming years.

The number of cars on the road is expected to rise by up to 2 billion, by 2050.

According to OICA, the total sales of all vehicles, including passenger and commercial, reached 96,804,390 million units, in 2017, from 93,905,634 million units, in 2016. This increase is leading to more usage of motor fuels in cars, which, in turn, may drive the market for bio-butanol as an alternative to transport fuel.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, China accounts for the largest market share in bio-butanol consumption. The country is the largest producer of paints and coatings in the Asia-Pacific region, with an estimated coating production of more than 15 million metric ton, which is expected to increase significantly in the near future. According to the China Adhesives and Tape Industry Association, the Chinese adhesive market grew by 7.5%, in terms of volume, and was valued at 7.887 million metric ton in 2017. The market grew further in 2018, and is expected to witness a positive trend through the forecast period. The increasing coatings, adhesive, and resin production is primarily supported by the growing construction, and infrastructural and automotive industries. China is promoting and undergoing urbanization, with a 60% target rate by 2020. The increased living spaces required in urban areas, resulting from urbanization, and the desire of middle-class urban residents to improve their living conditions are expected to have a profound effect on the housing market. Additionally, various paint manufacturers are expanding their product line, owing to the increasing demand for coatings. Major adhesive manufacturers are expanding their product line in India. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market growth, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245429

Bio-butanol Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Reduction of Carbon Emission to a Great Extent

4.1.2 Gaining Prominence as a Building Block for Chemical Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technological Challenges in Production

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Acrylates

5.1.2 Acetates

5.1.3 Glycol Ethers

5.1.4 Plasticizers

5.1.5 Biofuel

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 UAE

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Butamax

6.4.2 Gevo Inc

6.4.3 Green Biologics

6.4.4 Praj Industries

6.4.5 Abengoa

6.4.6 Cathay Industrial Biotech

6.4.7 W2 Energy

6.4.8 Phytonix

6.4.9 Potential Entrants

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumption of Biofuels in he tAviation Industry

7.2 Alternative to Ethanol

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Compact System Cameras Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

PC-Based Automation Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026

Bag Closures Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Solar Home Systems Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Cutting Balloon Catheters Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Bed and Bath Linen Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Our Other Reports:

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Electrophoresis Technology Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Staple Fibers Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Home Furnishings Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Smart Gas Metering Systems Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Multi-Factor Authentication Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024