Biological Control Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "Biological Control Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biological Control market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Biological control is a pest management strategy based on the reduction of pest populations by natural enemies, or biological control agents. The use of chemical-based agricultural inputs has many regulatory issues and safety concerns, which lets more emphasis being laid on sustainable agricultural methods, with the use of biological control agents.

Market Overview:

– The biological control market was valued at USD 2,869.4 million in 2018, and it is estimated to reach USD 6,655.3 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Acquisitions, geographical expansions, and partnerships are the major strategies followed by the key companies in the industry. Major Key Players:

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience

Dow Chemical Company

Arysta Lifescience Limited

Syngenta Ag

Koppert BV

Brettyoung (Lallemand)

Certis Usa LLC

Chr. Hansen

BioAg Alliance (Monsanto/Novozymes)

Marrone Bio Innovations

Taxon (Dupont)

Symbiota

Precision Laboratories LLC

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited)