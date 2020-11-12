Biological Control Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Biological Control Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biological Control market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Biological control is a pest management strategy based on the reduction of pest populations by natural enemies, or biological control agents. The use of chemical-based agricultural inputs has many regulatory issues and safety concerns, which lets more emphasis being laid on sustainable agricultural methods, with the use of biological control agents.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Increasing Demand for Food and Food Security Driving the Market
The need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, has fueled a significant rise in demand for biological control. Agricultural production may need to grow two-fold over the coming 36 years, in order to meet the demands of 9 billion population. There is a broader acceptance, as well as recognition of the increasing benefits of biological control products. With the amount of arable land per-person declining and population expanding, global crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. As a result, the most dramatic rise in demand for biological control products and agricultural production is witnessed. There are additional options to address crop yields, including improvements in seed technology and improvements in crop protection. However, the greatest potential for improvement is the biological control market.
North America Dominates the Global Biological Control Market
North America dominates the market as of 2018, with a 38% share of the biological control market. In North America, the United States holds the largest market with around half of the North American market, owing to the plenty of available arable lands. Rising concerns over “organic” labeled products and awareness of microbial pesticides efficiency have driven the market in North America.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Biological Control Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Oppurtunities
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Microbials
5.1.1.1 Bacteria
5.1.1.2 Viruses
5.1.1.3 Fungi
5.1.2 Macrobials
5.1.2.1 Parasitoids
5.1.2.2 Predators
5.1.3 Entomopathogenic Nematodes
5.2 Target Pest
5.2.1 Arthropods
5.2.2 Weeds
5.2.3 Micro-Organisms
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Seed Treatment
5.3.2 On-field
5.3.3 Post Harvest
5.4 Crop Application
5.4.1 Grains and Cereals
5.4.2 Oilseeds and Pulses
5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.4.4 Other Crop Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Italy
5.5.2.6 Russia
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 North America
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Rest of the World
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 BASF SE
6.3.2 Bayer CropScience
6.3.3 Dow Chemical Company
6.3.4 Arysta Lifescience Limited
6.3.5 Syngenta Ag
6.3.6 Koppert BV
6.3.7 Brettyoung (Lallemand)
6.3.8 Certis Usa LLC
6.3.9 Chr. Hansen
6.3.10 BioAg Alliance (Monsanto/Novozymes)
6.3.11 Marrone Bio Innovations
6.3.12 Taxon (Dupont)
6.3.13 Symbiota
6.3.14 Precision Laboratories LLC
6.3.15 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC
6.3.16 Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited)
6.3.17 IsAgro
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
