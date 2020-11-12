Bio-lubricants Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Bio-lubricants Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bio-lubricants market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Power Generation

– Power generation is one of the most important sectors for the global economy, without which, almost all manufacturing operations may come to an end. Advancements in manufacturing technologies are resulting in the commencement of various new plants, which, in turn, are increasing the demand for electricity in various end-user industries.

– Turbines play a key role in the energy sector for generating electricity. Irrespective of the source of electricity, i.e., wind, solar, hydro, thermal, etc., turbines are widely used for power generation. In general, other than turbines, the major components in the power generation sector include pumps, bearings, fans, compressors, gears, and hydraulic systems. Wind turbines are subjected to many factors, such as humidity, high pressure, high loads, vibrations, and temperature. Gear and turbine oils are widely used in this sector for lubrication purposes.

– Many companies are already well aware that reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) over the lifetime of machinery is the key to extracting the best possible value from the investment. However, the impact of lubrication on TCO is too often underestimated. In general, the cost of lubricants accounts for less than 5% of a power generation company’s total operational expenditure.

– According to an international industry study, commissioned by Shell Lubricants, the savings opportunity is recognized, but undervalued. About 58% of the companies recognized that lubricant selection can help reduce costs by 5% or more. However, fewer than one in 10 (8%) realized that the impact of lubrication could be up to six times greater.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is third-largest bio-lubricant consumer in the APAC region, with an economic growth of 6.9%, in 2017. With growing middle class, along with urbanization of Western China, there has been an increase in the demand and production of vehicles in the country. Additionally, the country’s focus to gradually shift toward electric vehicles is expected to hinder the country’s demand for bio-lubricants, such as engine oil, gear oil, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Bio-lubricants Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Regulatory Norms Driving the Demand for Bio-based Lubricants

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption in the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Price of Bio-based Lubricants

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluid

5.1.4 General Industrial Oil

5.1.5 Gear Oil

5.1.6 Grease

5.1.7 Process Oil

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.3 Heavy Equipment

5.2.4 Food and Beverage

5.2.5 Metallurgy and Metalworking

5.2.6 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axel Christiernsson

6.4.2 Bechem

6.4.3 BP PLC

6.4.4 Cargill

6.4.5 Chevron Corp.

6.4.6 Cortec Corporation.

6.4.7 ELM

6.4.8 ExxonMobil

6.4.9 Fuchs

6.4.10 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.11 Lubitec

6.4.12 Novvi LLC

6.4.13 Panolin AG

6.4.14 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.15 Total

6.4.16 Repsol

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 INTRODUCTION of New Products with Better Properties

7.2 Others

