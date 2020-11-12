Biometric Scan Software Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Biometric Scan Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biometric Scan Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

With the biometric scan software, the physical characteristic that is supposed to examine is usually mapped to a username. The username datasheet is referred to make decisions on the level of access that can be granted after the physical characteristics of a person has been authenticated. Biometric scan software has different kinds of applications: government and homeland security, healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, travel & immigration. In terms of deployment also biometric scan software being segregated as cloud and on-premise.

The global biometric scan software market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.48% during 2019-2024. Biometrics involves measuring of individual body characteristics, such as fingerprints, hand geometry, retinal patterns, voice recognition, among other physical features that are used to identify the authorized users to allow them access.

– The growth in the study of biometrics has instigated better security authentication technology, compared to other security methods. The growing need for stringent security regulations in many sectors of the society has generated tremendous interest in biometrics that has raised the expectations from biometric scanning technologies.

– Biometric scanning technologies are fueling developments and improvements in the care delivery system in the healthcare sector. Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of IoT, thus, improving the healthcare management system. This factor has created an immense demand for biometric scan software in the current market scenario.

– The emergence of mobile identification solutions for providing access to invaluable information, such as positive identity verification, benefits verification, arrest records, restraining orders, and wants and warrants has been critical in new demand generation. The ability to use existing smartphones as the enabling device has pushed innovations in the market. Major Key Players:

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

Fujitsu Limited

Aware Inc.

NEC Corporation

M2SYS Inc.

Suprema Inc.

Siemens AG

ImageWare Systems Inc.

SIC Biometrics Global Inc.