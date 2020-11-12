Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segmented Expected to Dominate the Market

– The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of bio-PLA. Packaging accounted for over 50% of the global bio-PLA market, in 2018, in terms of revenue.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials for food packaging.

– Consumer awareness is also rising and rapidly evolving, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogens.

– The demand for bio-PLA in the packaging industry is increasing at a rapid pace in the European and North American regions.

– The increasing intervention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The growth in the packaging industry in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations in these regions.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific

– The rapid growth of the consumption of bio-polylactic acid in China has been majorly driven by ample developments in the packaging and medical sectors, which are being supported by the growing economy.

– The packaging industry in the country has shown a continuous rise, despite a decline in the pace of growth. The continuous rise in this industry is due to the demand for FMCG goods. Additionally, an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging has benefitted the packaging sector in China.

– Additionally, China has large potential to grow at a faster rate in the e-commerce packaging market, as internet use in the country continues to expand at a rapid rate.

– Moreover, the demand for ready-to-cook products from the food and beverage industry is supporting the growth of high-quality packaging in the country.

– The demand for bio-polylactic acid is expected to increase in the country, during the forecast period.

– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for Bio-PLA market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Favorable Government Policies Promoting Bio-plastics

4.1.2 Demand for Bio-plastic Packaging

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Cellulose Derived Fibers in Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Price Competitiveness and Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.2.2 Difficulty in Disposal of Bio-PLA

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 PLA Production Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Corn

5.1.2 Cassava

5.1.3 Sugarcane and Sugar Beet

5.1.4 Other Raw Materials

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Fiber

5.2.2 Films and Sheets

5.2.3 Coatings

5.2.4 Other Forms

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Packaging

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Medical

5.3.4 Electronics

5.3.5 Agriculture

5.3.6 Textile

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bayer AG

6.4.3 Corbian NV

6.4.4 Danimer Scientific

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Eastman Chemicals

6.4.7 Futerro

6.4.8 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.10 Natureworks

6.4.11 Sulzer AG

6.4.12 Synbra Technology BV

6.4.13 Teijin Ltd

6.4.14 Wei Mon Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Weforyou GmbH

6.4.16 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Production of Genetically Modified Corn

7.2 Growing Usage of Bio-PLA In 3D Printing

