Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Biotechnology Reagents

The “Biotechnology Reagents Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biotechnology Reagents market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The biotechnological reagents play a significant role in the age of rapid research, discovery, and publication in the industry and academic research purposes. There are several specialized studies that are being conducted in the healthcare-related facilities, where a lot of work happens around genes, proteins, peptides, antibodies, and cell lines, owing to which, the demand for biotechnological reagents becomes highly important.

Market Overview:

  • The biotechnology reagents market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include high R&D expenditure by biotechnology companies, increasing interest in stem cell research, and rise in the number of biotechnology firms.
  • – Stem cells are now being considered as a treatment option for regenerative and for lifesaving therapies. Research on the ethically sourced adult stem cells has been garnering popularity since 2010.
  • – The drug manufacturing companies have initiated stem cell research and several players in the pharmaceutical industry are using these cells to test the toxicity of drugs, which helps them to identify new therapies. These researchers and pharmaceutical companies are studying stem cells for basic research, toxicity test, drug discovery, and future applications.
  • – A wide range of reagents, such as stem cell culture media, laboratory reagents, etc., are necessary to meet the stem cell culture needs. With the booming stem cell research, the demand for biotechnology reagents is estimated to grow over the forecast period.
  • – Other factors that drive the market include an exponential rise of the biotechnology industry worldwide, significant investments by private players in R&D, and a rise in the number of market players.
  • – However, the reagents used for life science research usually involve high costs. Hence, the availability of the services that require reagents in the developing regions is often limited due to the high costs associated with reagents. To counter this issue, various measures are being undertaken, such as the manufacturing of low-cost reagents. Local development of reagents may become a time-consuming process, as most of the reagents manufactured by the local companies are likely to result in low-quality reagents.
  • – Therefore, high costs act as a barrier for the market studied. Stringent government regulations for the approval of reagents are also expected to lead to a fall in the demand for reagents and lack of skilled personnel to handle the reagents, thereby hampering the growth of the market stud

    Major Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Becton Dickinson & Company
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Sigma Aldrich Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corp.

    Key Market Trends:

    Chromatography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Analytical Reagents

    Chromatography is a separation technique mainly used in drug discovery to validate the specificity, sensitivity, and purity of drugs. Chromatographic procedures have been largely used for analytical procedures and methods validation for drugs and biologics. Chromatographic techniques provide accurate results to validate characters, such as specificity, linearity, accuracy, precision, range, quantitation limit, and detection limit of various drugs. Chromatography reagents are used in a variety of applications, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ion chromatography, flash chromatography, and complexometric titration. These reagents provide more precise, cost-effective separations, superior reproducibility, and accurate results in all forms of analytical chromatography. Since the chromatography techniques are well-established across the world, the demand for their reagents are consistently high for various pathological and academic purposes.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Dominate in the Forecast Period

    North America dominates the biotechnology reagents market and incurs the highest expenditure for global R&D. The United States accounted for the largest share in 2018. The North American segment is on a rise, due to various ongoing research in biological sciences, considerable investments by various biotechnology companies, and the consistently increasing utilization of biotechnology reagents in the market. Owing to the ongoing research and outsourcing activities in the field of life science, Asia-Pacific also has lucrative opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

