Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blockchain-as-a-Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245405
Scope of the Report:
Blockchain-as-a-service is ideal for organizations that outsource their technological aspects, and are not involved in understanding the working mechanism of the blockchain. The market is gaining traction with SMEs, due to the flexibility of the nature of transactions, and also, as it is supported by security and cost-effective features. Efficient blockchain services are required to secure the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities, which drives the demand for blockchain-as-a-service offeri
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245405
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
– Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.
– This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.
– However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.
– A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.
– Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.
– Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245405
Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Blockchain Technology is Helping to Expand the Market
4.3.2 Need for Security in Transactions is Driving the Blockchain’s Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Volatility of Network Speed and Cost Involved Can be a Restraining Factor
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 Healthcare
5.1.3 IT and Telecom
5.1.4 Energy and Utilities
5.1.5 Retail
5.1.6 Manufacturing
5.1.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Egypt
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Stratis
6.1.6 Amazon Web Services
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Blockstream Inc.
6.1.10 PayStand Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Diaper Rash Ointments Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Laser Display Technology Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Elotuzumab Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Home Care Robotics Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Hurricane Protection Products Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Hyperscale Data Centre Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2024
Our Other Reports:
Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Embedded Controllers Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Ultrasound Access Needles Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024