Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blockchain-as-a-Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain-as-a-service is ideal for organizations that outsource their technological aspects, and are not involved in understanding the working mechanism of the blockchain. The market is gaining traction with SMEs, due to the flexibility of the nature of transactions, and also, as it is supported by security and cost-effective features. Efficient blockchain services are required to secure the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities, which drives the demand for blockchain-as-a-service offeri

Market Overview:

The blockchain-as-a-service market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market, in December 2017, many new users have gained knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and started exploring the same. Thus, there has been a rapid rise of blockchain and cryptocurrency users. The bitcoin blockchain market has witnessed a steep rise over the past few years.

– Blockchain is often called the technology of trust, as they do not have a single point of failure and cannot be changed from a single computer. Furthermore, blockchain allows for the use of tools, like “smart contracts,” which may potentially automate manual processes, from compliance and claims processing, to distributing the contents of a will. These are some of the desirable features, which are encouraging the BFSI industry to leverage blockchain.

– Blockchain requires huge investment when it comes to setting up infrastructure and maintaining it. It is much more resource intensive, as compared to traditional databases. It also consumes a huge amount of energy and requires huge bandwidth, which the developing countries are struggling for. Major Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Stratis

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Blockstream Inc.