Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Blood Glucose Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blood Glucose Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

There are two main types of blood glucose monitoring devices included in this study, namely the self monitoring blood glucose devices and the continuous glucose monitoring devices. The devices are further categorized by components, i.e. the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices are segmented into glucometer devices, test strips, and lancets (which are further studied by their usage in hospital and home individually) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices are segmented into sensors and receivers.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy the highest market share

Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables – test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM’s adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.

North America is leading the market

In 2018, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1 By Component (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.1.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.1.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.1.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.1.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.1.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.1.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.1.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.1.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.1.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.1.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.1.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.4.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.5.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.6.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.6.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.6.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.7.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.7.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.7.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.7.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.7.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.7.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.7.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.3.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.3.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.3.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.3.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.3.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.3.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.3.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.3.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.3.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.3.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.3.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.3.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.3.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.3.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.3.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.3 China (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.4 India (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.4.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.5.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.6.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.6.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.6.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.7.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.7.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.7.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.7.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.7.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.7.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.7.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.8.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.8.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.8.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.8.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.8.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.8.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.8.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.9.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.9.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.9.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.9.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.9.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.9.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.9.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.10.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.10.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.10.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.10.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.10.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.10.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.10.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.11.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.11.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.11.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.11.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.11.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.11.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.11.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.4.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.5.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle and Africa (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.6.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.6.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.6.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2013-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2013-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

