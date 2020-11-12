Blood Testing Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Blood Testing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blood Testing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245402

Scope of the Report:

As per the , blood testing is an analysis conducted in a laboratory, with the main aim to determine the general state of health, the presence of any harmful bacteria or viruses, and to assess disease progression. Some of the major diseases that require blood testing are Cancer and AIDS/HIV.

Market Overview:

The blood testing market is expected to witness rapid growth, due to the increasing need for the identification of infectious agents, cardiovascular diseases, cancer biomarkers, drug abuse, and women’s health issues. A blood test is performed for various indications, such as anaemia, infection, leukaemia, hypokalemia, and kidney. About 70% of the information in the average medical charts is from laboratory diagnostics, which also includes blood tests. Lab diagnostics, relying on diagnostic tests to initiate the treatment of any disease condition, have played a significant role in the growth of the blood testing market.

Moreover, increasing technological advancement is also one of the significant factors for the growth of the market. For instance, a couple of Universities in the United States have researched and made remarkable progress in developing new methods and ways of blood testing and analysing the samples. At the University of California, San Diego, the bioengineers have developed a new blood test that could detect cancer and pinpoint the location of the growing tumour.

Furthermore, a substantial number of CLIA waived blood tests available in the market are used within a wide range of healthcare settings. This, in turn, has led to the growth in the blood testing practices at out-of-hospital settings, such as home and physician’s offices.

The biotechnology company providing diagnostic solutions, i-calQ, has developed a smartphone-based point-of-care integrated mobile diagnosis and decision support system. Biosensor-equipped smartphones are used to quantify, interpret, and record point-of-care diagnostic tests using a drop of blood or saliva, and the results can be interpreted anywhere and at any time. Thus, technological advancement and increasing demand for identification of blood test are two main factors for the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

BioRad Laboratories

Baxter International

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novartis International AG

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerica Inc

BioMerieux SA