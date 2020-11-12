Blueberry Ingredient Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Blueberry Ingredient Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blueberry Ingredient market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the blueberry ingredient market includes frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, blueberry juice concentrate, blueberry puree and others. Dried blueberries are sweet, chewy, and delicious, and are mainly available in Native America and First Nations in Canada. By application, the market is segmented as Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage and Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement.

Market Overview:

The global blueberry market is forecasted to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– About half of the blueberries produced are utilized for processed ingredients, such as purees, concentrates, juices, and dried blueberries, which will continue to support the market growth in the upcoming years. Increase in the production of blueberries in recent years has minimized the demand-supply gap.

– However, the supply of blueberries is still limited, which affects the market growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific and African region. The growing demand for dried blueberry in the breakfast cereal and frozen dessert industries has triggered the growth of the market studied. The growing demand for fresh blueberries is globally affecting the supply of processed blueberries. In recent years, the demand for fresh blueberries has increased globally, especially in the European Union. Major Key Players:

Ingredion Incorporated

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

DOHLER GmbH.

Sensient Technologies

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&d Co. Ltd

Naturex

Futureceuticals