Bluetooth Speaker Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Bluetooth Speaker Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bluetooth Speaker market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Bluetooth speakers are used for playing music or other forms of audio files through wireless connection. The audio industry is now trying to meet the rising demand for wireless speakers. The scope of this report is by type (portable and fixed), application (residential and commercial), and geography.

The bluetooth speaker market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 34.56 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.38%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing need for eliminating more than one product in the home and commercial spaces has led to the growth of bluetooth enabled speakers and sound bars.

– Bluetooth speakers have witnessed widespread adoption in the past few years, with these devices accounting for a sizeable share in the audio technology category. Bluetooth speakers come in many shapes and sizes, meeting the requirements of the consumers. With the end users utilizing the devices having different requirements, there is a range of bluetooth speakers available in the market.

– Rapid innovations and increasing R&D expenditure with new innovative applications have boosted the demand in the bluetooth speakers market. The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing consumer awareness have further boosted the demand for bluetooth speakers, worldwide.

– Advanced technologies, such as AI-assisted devices, are expected to influence the growth of the market in the coming years. Products, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Echo, are having high demand in the market. Thus, many manufacturers are looking to integrate these technologies to gain consumers. Major Key Players:

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries

Panasonic Corporation

Shure Incorporated

Beats Electronics LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Best IT World Pvt Ltd (iBall)