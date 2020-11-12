Body Armor Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Body Armor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Body Armor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Body armor is a layer of protection worn by military personnel, with the main purpose to absorb or deflect slashing hit and penetrate attacks. Earlier, only soldiers were given the license to use it, but nowadays, it is also used by security guards, police, and individuals, in order to feel safe and protect themselves from incoming attacks. The report also includes accessories like helmets, shoes, shield, and hand and leg protection gears, among others.

Market Overview:

The global body armor market is expected to record a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. With the increase in terrorism and hostile activity around the world, various armed forces and law enforcement agencies are procuring body armors and accessories, which is currently driving the market studied.

Countries, like Germany, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their military recruitment in order to recover from the shortages in military personnel. This is anticipated to drive the body armor market in the future.

The development of new and advanced body armors, like soldier exoskeletons, by companies, like Rostec, is expected to generate a huge demand in the coming fut

Elmon SA

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc.

U.S. Armor Corporation

Point Blank Body Armor Inc.

BAE Systems

EnGarde Body Armor

ArmorSource LLC

Bluewater Defense Inc.

Sarkar Defense Solutions

Survitec Group Limited

Safariland, LLC