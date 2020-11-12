Body Armor Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Body Armor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Body Armor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245398
Scope of the Report:
Body armor is a layer of protection worn by military personnel, with the main purpose to absorb or deflect slashing hit and penetrate attacks. Earlier, only soldiers were given the license to use it, but nowadays, it is also used by security guards, police, and individuals, in order to feel safe and protect themselves from incoming attacks. The report also includes accessories like helmets, shoes, shield, and hand and leg protection gears, among others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245398
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
The military segment of the global body armor market currently has the largest market share, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the on-going military procurements and soldier modernization programs that are taking place around the world. For instance, Combatiente Futuro of Spain, Soldier Modernization Program – SMP of the Netherlands, NORMANS of Norway, Soldado do Futuro of Portugal, IMESS of Switzerland, MARKUS of Sweden, FIST of Belgium, Projekt TYTAN of Poland, and 21st Century soldier of Czech Republic, among others, are the current future soldier programs taking shape in Europe.
Geographical Trends
The Asia-Pacific body armor market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth may be propelled by countries, like China and India, which currently have the highest active military personnel. This may generate the demand for body armor and related accessories. Also, currently, there is a deficit in military personnel of Japan and India. The armed forces are facing a shortage of over 52,000 soldiers, with the Army reeling under a shortage of 21,383 personnel, while the shortage in Navy is 16,348 and 15,010 in the Air Force. The increase in recruitment of military personnel to overcome the deficit is likely to generate the demand for body armors in this region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245398
Body Armor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Soft and Hard Armor
5.1.2 Clothing
5.1.3 Helmet
5.1.4 Accessories
5.2 Purpose
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civilian
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Colombia
5.3.4.3 Venezuela
5.3.4.4 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Iran
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Elmon SA
6.2.2 DuPont
6.2.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.2.4 U.S. Armor Corporation
6.2.5 Point Blank Body Armor Inc.
6.2.6 BAE Systems
6.2.7 EnGarde Body Armor
6.2.8 ArmorSource LLC
6.2.9 Bluewater Defense Inc.
6.2.10 Sarkar Defense Solutions
6.2.11 Survitec Group Limited
6.2.12 Safariland, LLC
6.2.13 ArmorSource LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Releasable Cable Ties Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Medical X-Ray Radiation Protection Glass Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Hybrid Adhesive Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
ESD Totes Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Smart Doorbell Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Our Other Reports:
Dimer Fatty Acid Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Molding Compounds Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Cervical Arthrodesis Plates Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Advanced Insulation Material Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Enterprise Collaboration Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Medical Simulation Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024