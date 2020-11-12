Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The bone and joint health ingredients market provides a range of health-oriented ingredients dedicated to dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and other industries, such as pharmaceuticals. The product offerings of the market revolve around major ingredients including vitamins, calcium, collagen, magnesium, glucosamine, and omega-3. By geography, the study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

– The global population, particularly in the developed economies, is aging, which pushes the market associated with healthcare and widens the scope for bone and joint health ingredients in the market.

– Geriatric population is likely to drive the demand of the market. Moreover, the athletics and gym goers have also realized the importance of bone and joint health supplements and have started adopting them, in order to prevent bone deterioration in the later parts of their lives.

– The market has recently witnessed an emergence of sports nutrition products promoting bone heal Major Key Players:

Koninklijke DSM NV

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Glanbia PLC

Food Chem International

Rousselot BV

Stratum Nutrition