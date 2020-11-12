Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The bone and joint health ingredients market provides a range of health-oriented ingredients dedicated to dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and other industries, such as pharmaceuticals. The product offerings of the market revolve around major ingredients including vitamins, calcium, collagen, magnesium, glucosamine, and omega-3. By geography, the study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Robust Demand from Geriatric Population
The bone and joint health ingredients market primarily depend on the ageing population that is highly susceptible to bone injuries and fractures. Ageing or geriatric population is one of the largest target segments for bone and joint health ingredients manufacturers worldwide. The geriatric population, who are conscious about the use of ingredients used in the food, are seeking for plant-based herbal ingredients, such as turmeric, boswelia, and tart cherry, in contrast to animal-derived ingredients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin. According to the study published by the WHO in 2014, approximately 22 million individuals in Europe and 14 million in the United States are likely to suffer from osteoporosis, by 2020. Thus, the demand for bone and joint health ingredients is expected to increase in future.
North America Emerges as the Largest Consumer
Attributing to increased awareness regarding health issues, the North America region, dominated by the United States, held the maximum share in consuming bone and joint health ingredients in 2018. Consumers in the region are more focused to spend on preventive measures than treating the cure. The mature markets of the United States and Canada are switching to more wholesome aspects of bone and joint health ingredients. There have been robust demands for functional and fortified foods that contribute to overall bone health. The bone health consciousness has also penetrated among the other countries of North America, leading to higher availability of such supplements and products in retail stores, and on online platforms.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Vitamin D
5.1.2 Vitamin K
5.1.3 Calcium
5.1.4 Collagen
5.1.5 Magnesium
5.1.6 Glucosamine
5.1.7 Omega-3
5.1.8 Other Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Dietary Supplement
5.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage
5.2.3 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Most Active Companies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM NV
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
6.4.4 Glanbia PLC
6.4.5 Food Chem International
6.4.6 Rousselot BV
6.4.7 Stratum Nutrition
6.4.8 Bergstrom Nutrition
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
