Bone Cancer Treatment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "Bone Cancer Treatment Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Bone Cancer Treatment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.

Scope of the Report:

Bone cancer refers to a malignant tumor that arises from cells of bones of the body. It is also known as primary bone cancer, as it originates in the bones. Secondary bone cancer refers to a tumor that has spread to the bone area but originated elsewhere. In this report, a detailed analysis of the bone cancer treatment market is presented, with specific attention on primary bone cancer.

Market Overview:

The global bone cancer treatment market was valued at USD 62,865.6 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 83,770.9 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 4.93%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing incidence of bone cancer and increasing government initiatives for bone cancer awareness.

The incidences of bone cancer are on a steady rise and need to be wisely addressed at the earliest, in order to reduce the burden of bone sarcoma across the world.

According to the estimates by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the United States was expected to witness 3,450 new cases of bone cancer and an expected 1,590 deaths due to bone cancer in 2018.

Moreover, it is important to assure timely diagnosis and treatment, in order to increase the survival rate. Many government organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness of bone cancer. For instance, the UK Government formed an organization named Genomics England, post the launch of the 100,000 Genomes Project in 2012. Genomic England is responsible for sequencing 100,000 genomes from 700,000 genomes of NHS-registered patients.

However, the chemotherapeutic drugs approved for the treatment of bone cancer do not have an effective treatment regime, as it always varies according to the prevailing conditions, and the way the patient’s body responds to the drug. The associated side effects, risks, and limitations of the treatment are limiting the growth of the global bone cancer treatment drugs market. Major Key Players:

Amgen

Baxter

Bayer AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Recordati Group