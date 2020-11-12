Border Security Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Border Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Border Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The global border security market is defined as the revenue from products that are employed for the purpose of securing borders.

The border security market is anticipated to reach USD 27.45 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.04%, during the forecast period. The rising geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts are driving the demand for advanced border security solutions, worldwide.

The increasing procurement of surveillance aircraft, patrol aircraft, ground attack helicopter, transport helicopters, amphibious aircraft, marine vessels, and submarines for border security are also expected to drive the growth of the border security market during the forecast period.

Modernization of the existing border security infrastructure is also providing new market opportunities for the border security market.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Cobham PLC

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Saab AB

Moog Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd