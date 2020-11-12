Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245382
Scope of the Report:
Bring your own device (BYOD) is an emerging technological trend, wherein an employee is encouraged to utilize their own devices to access the company’s enterprise system and data. Nowadays, many people and organizations face restrictions regarding geographical borders and long distance collaborations within the team, and BYOD conveniently manages to connect them and allows access to the required information. This is opening new avenues for the industry players, thus having a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. In North America, the major share of the working population brings their own devices to their respective organizations. However, Europe is lagging behind, when compared to North America, in terms of the adoption BYOD.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245382
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry is Expected to Have Significant Growth in the Market
– Consumerization of retail where customers have increased access to information via technologies such as cloud, mobile and social is creating a new opportunity for retailers. To boost customer engagement, retailers are focused on data collection now more than ever before so that they help the customers to get better satisfaction. Organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers.
– BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance. BYOD helps the workers’ tip to acces resources at their fingertip increasing productivity and driving great employee and customer satisfaction.
– According to the Financial Impact of BYOD study, employees tackle work tasks the moment they receive them, accomplish them more quickly and gain some extra minutes, 37 minutes per week to be exact. United States BYOD users ranked highest on that scale, with an average 81 minutes saved per week. For retailers with a large number of associates, the regained minutes can quickly add up, translating into improved customer service that results in increased sales.
– With the increase in the number of connected wearable devices, the workers can keep themselves updated in real time information which will help them to take decision quicker and serve the customer as soon as they get the query.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The population of Asia-Pacific is booming because of the tech-savvy generation and increasing consumption of mobile devices among potential customers. Hence, organizations are adopting BYOD trends so as to retain the employees by providing benefits, such as flexible timing, internet use, and mobile technology for private as well as professional use.
– Additionally, rising IT spending across diverse sectors coupled with various government initiatives such as smart city, smart nation, digitization, etc., are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific BYOD market in the coming years.
– Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region has observed a change in the attitude of employees to adopt work from home culture which has improved their efficiencies, which in return Asia Pacific is an upcoming market for BYOD.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245382
Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Smart Devices Penetration
4.3.2 Enhanced Employee Productivity and Satisfaction
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns and Government Compliance
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Energy and Utility
5.2.5 Automotive
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 VMware Inc
6.1.2 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.3 International Business Machines Corporation
6.1.4 MobileIron Inc.
6.1.5 SAP SE
6.1.6 BlueBOX IT ( Lookout)
6.1.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.8 Divide ( Google)
6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.10 Pareteum Corporation
6.1.11 Kaspersky Lab
6.1.12 McAfee, Inc
6.1.13 Oracle Corporation
6.1.14 Sophos Group PLC
6.1.15 Symantec Corporation
6.1.16 Trend Micro Inc
6.1.17 BlackBerry Limited
6.1.18 Movius Corp.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Sleep Disorder Therapies Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026
CPAP Ventilators Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Magnet Assemblies & Industry Magnet Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Task Targeted Automation Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Sterilization Monitoring Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Our Other Reports:
Onychomycosis Drugs Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
High Purity Electric Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Potato Peeler and Slicer Equipment Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Transportation Ticketing Smart Card Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Mobility as a Service Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Filters Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026