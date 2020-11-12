Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Bring your own device (BYOD) is an emerging technological trend, wherein an employee is encouraged to utilize their own devices to access the company’s enterprise system and data. Nowadays, many people and organizations face restrictions regarding geographical borders and long distance collaborations within the team, and BYOD conveniently manages to connect them and allows access to the required information. This is opening new avenues for the industry players, thus having a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. In North America, the major share of the working population brings their own devices to their respective organizations. However, Europe is lagging behind, when compared to North America, in terms of the adoption BYOD.

The global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. High-speed like 4G and 5G services offered by telecom companies drive the BYOD market in both developing & developed economies. The increase in demand of smartphones have also supported the growth of Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD).

– Further, the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the growing startup culture across developed and developing economies alike, has led to companies willing to adopt the BYOD culture to eliminate or restrict the initial infrastructure expenses which limit their early growth.

– In addition, organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers. The rise in the productivity of the organizations has led to the increased adoption of BYOD across varied industry verticals.

– To support a smooth workflow, in March 2018, BlackBerry and Microsoft partnered to empower the mobile workforce. By making Microsoft’s mobile apps seamlessly available from within BlackBerry Dynamics, enterprise users have a consistent experience when opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word on any iOS or Android device. This enabled users to work anytime, anyplace, with rich file fidelity.

– To ensure a large number of devices are connected, in April 2018-ForeScout Technologies Inc. expanded their device visibility platform to protect the extended enterprise. This ensured the implementation of an extra layer of security and support a large number of devices

– However, the integration of such concepts attracts large amounts of cyber threats and puts corporate data at risk of a data breach. This is expected to hamper the overall market growth over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

