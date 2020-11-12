Bronze Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Bronze Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bronze market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bronze market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Aluminum Bronze alloy

– The aluminium bronzes are a range of copper-based alloys in which aluminium, up to 14%, is the primary alloying element. The Aluminum Bronze alloy has higher strength and low oxidation rates at high temperatures, that makes it ideal for heavy industrial applications.

– Few properties of Aluminum bronze alloy are high tensile strength, non-sparking, and water resistant. They have a strength higher than that of carbon steels and possess corrosion resistance better than most stainless steels.

– Due to its high corrosion resistance and combination strength, they are widely used in the manufacturing of engineering materials. Additionally, they are also used for the manufacturing of highly stressed components that are used in marine applications. They are available in both cast & wrought forms and are readily weldable into fabricated parts such as pipes and pressure vessels.

– Different varieties of Aluminum Bronze are used for industrial purposes that include 4.5% to 11.5% Aluminum by weight while the rest include Copper with other agents in small quantity like Iron, Nickel, Manganese, Silicon and Zinc.

– With the increasing demand from various end-user industries, the consumption of aluminium bronze alloys is projected to surge through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific represents the fastest growing market for the global Bronze market in 2018. This enormous demand for Bronze is a consequence of the growing demand for Aluminum-Bronze alloy and an increase in demand for aerospace and marine industries. In Asia-pacific, Japan provides the primary market for engineering materials.

– Aluminium bronzes are in the highest demand from the following industries and areas: general sea water-related service, water supply, oil and petrochemical industries e.g. tools for use in non-sparking environments, specialized anti-corrosive applications, and certain structural retrofit building applications.

– Asia-Pacific is dominant in the above mentioned industrial areas which provides the demand for the bronze market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

