Business Analytics Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Business Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Business Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Business analytics refers to the skills, technologies, practices for continuous iterative exploration, and investigation of past business performance to gain insight and drive business planning. Business analytics software is being used by companies for query reporting and analysis tools, advanced and predictive analytics, location intelligence, content analytics, data warehousing platform, and enterprise performance management.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market

– With more fiscal and regulatory pressure than ever before, healthcare providers are rethinking how they can operate and create new systems to make care more cost-effective. In this regard, business analytics can go a long way in helping clinics, hospitals, and medical practices discover new ways to streamline operations.

– The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) led a study that shows a 6% increase in the number of organizations using clinical and business intelligence (C&BI) since 2013.

– Moreover, with the implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) have become mandatory, and the adoption has risen to more than 90% of healthcare providers.

– Business analytics can be utilized to improve almost any aspect of healthcare operations. For instance, by analyzing patterns in emergency-room care, hospitals can refine their staffing strategies, determining how many nurses may be required during different shifts.

– For Philips Group, health monitoring and analytics accounted for the majority of the sales of healthcare informatics. Furthermore, 52% of the providers are using their EMR/HIS (Hospital Information Services) vendor for C&BI. With this increase in healthcare informatics and EMRs, business analytics in the industry is expected to have significant growth potential.

North America to Lead the Market

– Along with mobile, social, and cloud, analytics and associated data technologies have risen to become one of the core disruptors of the digital era. Over the past few years, major organizations in the region have transitioned from traditional data management approach toward a business-driven data approach.

– The emergence of agile processing models enabled the same instance of data to support batch analytics, interactive analytics, global messaging, database, and file-based models in different types of organizations in the United States.

– Recently, the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach was able to determine that it was overpaying for pacemakers for cardiovascular care and was able to negotiate a better price with the supplier by leveraging business analytics.

– Using global positioning data and other related metrics, emergency medical services (EMS) providers have been able to improve response time. Jersey City Medical EMS was able to cut its average response time to less than six minutes by using business analytics.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Business Analytics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Changes in Business Environment

4.3.2 Increasing Volumes of Data

4.3.3 Increased Emphasis on Gaining Insights Into Consumer Behavior

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Investment Costs and Reluctance in Adoption Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software

5.1.1 Query Reporting and Analysis Tools

5.1.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics

5.1.3 Location Intelligence

5.1.4 Content Analytics

5.1.5 Data Warehousing Platform

5.1.6 Enterprise Performance Management

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 Energy and Power

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Telecom and IT

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Tibco Software, Inc.

6.1.6 SAS Institute, Inc.

6.1.7 Infor, Inc.

6.1.8 Microstrategy Incorporated

6.1.9 QLIK Technologies, Inc.

6.1.10 Tableau Software, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

