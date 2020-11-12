Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Business Jet Ground Handling Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market studied includes the fixed base operator (FBO) services and ground handling services for all private and charter aircraft.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Business Jets Fueling the Market Growth
The business jet ground handling services market is primarily dependent on the growth in the frequency of business travel and the demand for business jets. Charter operators and fractional market are replacing their aging fleet with new and advanced jets and are introducing new routes, which may further fuel the growth of the business jet market. It is estimated that over the next decade, the demand for new business jets is expected to be over 3,500. In comparison to commercial air travel, business jet travel is a much smaller segment. Nevertheless, it has a significantly positive economic impact as it generates jobs and indirectly stimulates commerce. Thus, the growth in the business jet market, which is being seen all over the world currently, is helping the market for business jet ground handling services.
Asia-Pacific to Become the Largest Market by 2024
As of 2018, North America holds a major share in the market studied, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to overtake North America to become the largest business jet ground handling market by 2024. The market is growing fast in the region. China, Australia, and India have the three largest charter fleets in the region. Meanwhile, China and India are notable for their economic growth and large populations. Australia is notable for having one of the most mature and well-developed business aviation environments in the region. Thus, the market in the region is projected to become the largest, during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Challenges
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Latin America
5.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 IGS Ground Services
6.2.2 BBA Aviation PLC
6.2.3 Jet Aviation
6.2.4 TAG Aviation
6.2.5 Aviation Services Management (ASM)
6.2.6 Atlantic Aviation
6.2.7 World Fuel Services Corporation
6.2.8 Dnata
6.2.9 Dassault Falcon Service
6.2.10 Royal Jet
6.2.11 Universal Aviation
6.2.12 ExecuJet Aviation*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
