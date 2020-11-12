Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Business Jet Ground Handling Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market studied includes the fixed base operator (FBO) services and ground handling services for all private and charter aircraft.

Market Overview:

The business jet ground handling services market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.

– The market studied is primarily driven by the opening of the new airport and terminals for business jets. The increasing movements of business jets may further necessitate the need for fixed-base operators (FBOs) to enlarge their ground handling capabilities.

– Globally, charter activities are increasing and gaining momentum. The industry is flying high, due to growth in the demand from the downstream markets. The growth in the purchase of private and charter aircraft is expected to increase the demand for ground handling services in the years to come.

– However, in 2018, oil prices increased steeply and presented additional challenges for small FBO chains and independents, who are trying to cope with industry consolidation. With the rise in fuel prices, FBOs face difficulty to offer discounts. Smaller players suffer the most during such instances and can incur huge losses. This may challenge the growth of the market studied in the coming ye Major Key Players:

IGS Ground Services

BBA Aviation PLC

Jet Aviation

TAG Aviation

Aviation Services Management (ASM)

Atlantic Aviation

World Fuel Services Corporation

Dnata

Dassault Falcon Service

Royal Jet

Universal Aviation