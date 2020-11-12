Business Jet Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Business Jet Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Business Jet market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245374
Scope of the Report:
Business jet or a private jet is a jet aircraft that is designed to transport small groups of people. Business jets are procured by individuals, corporates, VIPs, sportsperson, government officials, and charter service providers. The report excludes helicopters used as business jets.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245374
Key Market Trends:
Growing Preference for Long Range Business Jets
Procurement of ultra-long range jets (> 5000 Nm) is on a rise and currently holds a major share in the business jet market, globally. Some of the prominent aircraft models in this range are Gulfstream G650/650ER, Dassault’s Falcon 7X, and Boeing’s BBJ 777/787.
Bombardier Business Aircraft, Gulfstream, and Textron Aviation are expected to have higher deliveries, with Dassault Aviation and Embraer Executive Jets following close behind.
Bombardier, Gulfstream, and other major players offer seats with varying capacities, based on the types of business jets. As business jets are being utilized by sports persons, government officials, tourists, business people, etc., seating capacity differs according to the requirements of the people hiring the jet. Business jets opted for by tourists and business class passengers are anticipated to have higher seating capacity, compared to others.
Apart from domestic and commercial applications, country-specific military bases and civilian operators deploy business jets for long and short hauls.
North America Leading the Business Jet Market
Presently, North America dominates the business jet market and is one of the premium markets for business jet operations. However, the market is beginning to saturate, which has shifted the focus of OEMs toward the Middle East & African and Asia-Pacific markets. The Asia-Pacific business jet market is evolving with rising investments on general aviation airport infrastructures. Hence, the Asia-Pacific business jet market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245374
Business Jet Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview and Current Scenario
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Range
5.1.1 Less than 3,000 NM
5.1.2 3,000 – 5,000 NM
5.1.3 Greater than 5000 NM
5.2 By Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Light Jet
5.2.2 Mid-size Jet
5.2.3 Large Jet
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 South America
5.3.3.1 Brazil
5.3.3.2 Argentina
5.3.3.3 Rest of South America
5.3.4 Europe
5.3.4.1 United Kingdom
5.3.4.2 France
5.3.4.3 Germany
5.3.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.4 Iran
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Airbus Business Jet
6.4.2 Boeing Business Jet
6.4.3 Bombardier
6.4.4 Dassault Aviation
6.4.5 Embraer
6.4.6 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.
6.4.7 Textron Aviation
6.4.8 Emirates Executive
6.4.9 ExecuJet
6.4.10 Executive Jet Charter Limited
6.4.11 Flexjet LLC
6.4.12 Gama Aviation
6.4.13 Grafair
6.4.14 NetJets Inc.
6.4.15 Qatar Executive
6.4.16 Royal Jet
6.4.17 Tag Aviation
6.4.18 Vista Jet
6.4.19 Air Charter International
6.4.20 Bloom Business Jets*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Eye Disorders Treatments Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Social Media Marketing Software Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Computer Projectors Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Capecitabine Fumarate Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Automatic Foam Forming Machine Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
High Purity Gas Mixtures Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Our Other Reports:
Electric Car Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Solid Electrolyte Gas Sensor Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Reusable Ice Packs Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
In-Vehicle Embeded Computer System Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Shape Memory Alloy Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Forklift Battery Chargers Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026