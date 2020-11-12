Business Jet Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Business Jet Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Business Jet market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Business jet or a private jet is a jet aircraft that is designed to transport small groups of people. Business jets are procured by individuals, corporates, VIPs, sportsperson, government officials, and charter service providers. The report excludes helicopters used as business jets.

Market Overview:

The market for business jets is anticipated to reach close to USD 20 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 1.49% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Growth in tourism is generating demand for new business jets, as charter service providers are introducing new routes and are expanding their presence, globally.

Technological advancements in avionics systems and interior cabin products are likely to support the growth of the business jet market.

Growth in high net worth individuals is expected to generate demand for newer generation business jets.

New product launches, expansion in emerging economies, and long-term agreements are some of the major strategies adopted by major business jet O Major Key Players:

Airbus Business Jet

Boeing Business Jet

Bombardier

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

Textron Aviation

Emirates Executive

ExecuJet

Executive Jet Charter Limited

Flexjet LLC

Gama Aviation

Grafair

NetJets Inc.

Qatar Executive

Royal Jet

Tag Aviation

Vista Jet

Air Charter International